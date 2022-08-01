How to watch Big Ten volleyball media days: Preview, schedule, TV, live streaming

Last volleyball season, Wisconsin and Nebraska faced off in a national championship match that drew a record-setting 1.2 million viewers, putting on display one of the most exciting five-set thrillers the sport has ever seen. This week, the national champion Badgers and their Husker companions will join the rest of the conference in Chicago for the Big Ten’s inaugural volleyball media days. In addition to being a first for the conference, Monday and Tuesday mark the first dedicated media days for any volleyball conference in the NCAA.

In similar fashion to football and basketball, all 14 coaches will be in attendance with two student-athletes — seven will hold press conferences on Monday afternoon and seven on Tuesday morning. Additionally, each evening will feature a recap of the day’s key moments. Northwestern head coach Shane Davis, senior outside-hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and graduate libero Megan Miller are slated for day one of the event which will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and the Fox Sports App.

Monday schedule

1:00 p.m. CT — Shane Davis, Northwestern | OH Temi Thomas-Ailara, L Megan Miller

1:25 p.m. CT — Leah Johnson, Michigan State

1:50 p.m. CT — Mark Rosen, Michigan

2:15 p.m. CT — Steve Aird, Indiana

3:30 p.m. CT — John Cook, Nebraska

3:55 p.m. CT — Jen Flynn Oldenburg, Ohio State

4:20 p.m. CT — Dave Shondell, Purdue

7:00 pm CT — Daily recap show

Tuesday schedule

9:00 a.m. CT — Caitlin Schweihofer, Rutgers

9:25 a.m. CT — Adam Hughes, Maryland

10:10 a.m. CT — Jim Barnes, Iowa

10:15 a.m. CT — Chris Tamas, Illinois

11:30 a.m. CT — Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin

11:55 a.m. CT — Hugh McCutcheon, Minnesota

12:20 p.m. CT — Katie Schumacher-Cawley, Penn State

7:00 pm CT — Daily recap show

How to watch: TV/Online streaming

TV: Big Ten Network

Online/streaming: Fox Sports website/Fox Sports app