BREAKING: Big Ten announces media rights deal worth nearly $8 billion

Following the addition of USC and UCLA to the conference in June, the Big Ten announced Thursday morning it signed a coast-to-coast media rights agreement with CBS, Fox, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock valued at nearly $8 billion. The deal is set to begin July 1, 2023, and will run through the 2029-30 season.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in Thursday morning’s press release.

The deal extends beyond football and will include men’s and women’s basketball as well as Olympic sports. The contract also includes an “escalator clause” — this essentially means that should the conference pull in even more members, like target schools Notre Dame, Oregon or Washington, the deal could reach close to $10 billion.

Network breakdown

Fox

Renewed agreement for football and men’s basketball games.

Potential to carry additional sports as well.

Big Ten Football Championship games in 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029.

BTN

Continue to broadcast football, basketball and Olympic sports as it has done.

NBC

Production of 14 to 16 games on Big Ten Saturday Night each season.

All games broadcast on NBC also streamed on Peacock.

Big Ten Football Championship game in 2026

Peacock

Eight regular-season football games each season.

As many as 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference, 15 non-conference).

As many as 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference, 10 non-conference).

CBS