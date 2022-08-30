Athletes Unlimited: Rachel Lewis and Andrea Filler close out 2022 softball season

Athletes Unlimited’s summer slate came to a close earlier this week with its softball league pulling up the rear. Two former Wildcats Rachel Lewis and Andrea Filler participated in their first AU regular season, with Filler having taken part in AUX, a shortened season, earlier in the summer.

Lewis suited up in purple for Team Denham in AU’s fifth and final week of play but unfortunately did not see any time at the plate or in the outfield. Nonetheless, her squad took home three wins, and Lewis finished 46th of 60 on the leaderboard with 984 total points. Her final stat-line consists of six at-bats, two hits, three walks and two runs.

In blue for Team McCleney, Filler started all three of her final contests, continuing her consistent play at the plate. After failing to get on base in her three at-bats in game one, the Italian international hit an RBI in each of her next two contests, rounding the bases herself for a run in the latter.

Filler bested Lewis in the standings, rounding out her performance in 37th with 1,070 points to her name. In 34 at-bats, she accumulated nine hits and eight RBIs and one home run for a final batting average of 0.265.

Dejah Mulipola was crowned the 2022 champion after entering the final game of the season trailing Alyssa Denham by 184 points. Denham claimed second place followed by Haylie McCleney and Sahvannah Jacquish in third and fourth respectively.