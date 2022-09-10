 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern - Duke: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

The ‘Cats can keep momentum flowing their direction with a win this week.

By Inside NU Archives
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Duke William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week Two. Northwestern football is back in Evanston, albeit ahead of most students, where they will take on Mike Elko and the Blue Devils on the shores of Lake Michigan. In stark contrast to their matchup in Dublin, the ‘Cats are favorited in this contest, giving Fitz and co. a chance to show out in their home opener and confirm they’re the real deal.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -10.5, O/U 57 (Oddshark)

Injury Report

Coco Azema - OUT

A.J. Hampton Jr. - OUT

