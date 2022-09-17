Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs Southern Illinois: TV, streaming, radio, betting line

It’s Week Three in Evanston and the ‘Cats are facing off against in-state foes, the Southern Illinois Salukis. Here is all the information you need to watch, listen and chat once kickoff commences.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -13.5, O/U 54 (Oddshark)

Injury Report

OUT: TE Charlie Mangieri, CB A.J. Hampton Jr., CB Cam Mitchell, S Coco Azema