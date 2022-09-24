Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Miami (OH): TV, streaming, radio, betting line

Following a stunning loss at the hands of FCS squad Southern Illinois, Northwestern looks to even its 1-2 record against Miami (OH). Below is information regarding how to watch or listen to the game, betting information and room for your thoughts on the Wildcats.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -7.5, O/U 50 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Miami (OH)

OUT: QB Brett Gabbert

Northwestern

OUT: TBD