Did Wednesday’s press release of the new Ryan Field pictures distract you from a gut-wrenching loss to Miami OH? If so, you’re not alone! Gavin and Bradley are joined by special guest J.J. Post of the Notre Dame Observer to talk a top ten women’s soccer matchup, a huge upset for the volleyball team, and what Northwestern’s football team needs to do to move forward.
Filed under:
Pound The Talk Episode 4: Hey Look! A Shiny New Stadium!
Forget about the loss, the new stadium looks awesome.
By Gavin Dorsey and Bradley Locker
