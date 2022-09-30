’Cats to debut updated white jersey against Penn State

Northwestern will take its new white jerseys out for a test drive this weekend in Happy Valley as the ‘Cats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

New jersey debut



Official combo for Saturday:

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lwljFyZeCQ — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) September 30, 2022

In addition to the main course of the white jersey, the Wildcats will be serving a nice, shiny purple helmet and bold purple pants as accouterments. While the jersey is new, the entire color combo of purple, white, purple was last seen in the forgettable 2021 season at the Big House when Northwestern lost to Michigan.

Although they could not pull off the upset in this color scheme last year, Northwestern will hope it will bring them the luck they need to take down the 11th-ranked team in the nation. The odds are stacked against them, however. According to Hail to Purple’s (@hailtopurple) Uniform Tracker, the ‘Cats are 30-58 all time in this color combo, and 26-54 when wearing it on the road.

Maybe the afternoon sun will glare off the metallic helmet just the right way and the ‘Cats will shock the Nittany Lions in the battle for feline superiority, but win or lose, Northwestern will definitely look good. Catch the game at tomorrow at 2:30 P.M. CST on ESPN.