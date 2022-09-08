Pound The Talk Episode 1: Nebraska recap, and is Northwestern’s blueprint sustainable?

Please note that this episode was recorded during Northwestern’s bye week, before the Week One slate of games.

That’s right folks, Pound The Talk is BACK and now streaming on Spotify! Gavin Dorsey and Bradley Locker take hold of the reigns and step into the roles of co-hosts of Inside NU’s premiere podcast, dedicated to bringing you coverage of Northwestern sports. Tune in as Gavin, Bradley and other guests throughout the year break down everything you need to know from the Wildcats.