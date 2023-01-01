Gamethread/How to watch Ohio State-Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

The 9-3 Buckeyes heading to Welsh-Ryan Arena to duel with the 10-2 Wildcats on New Year’s Day. Does it get any better than that? Chris Collins and the ‘Cats hope their 2022 was no fluke and to move to 2-0 in a pivotal conference matchup. Here’s all the information you need to follow tonight’s game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

OSU -2.5, O/U 136 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: F Luke Hunger (questionable)

Ohio State: TBD