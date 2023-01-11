Gamethread/How to watch Rutgers at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

After a thrilling 84-83 victory in Bloomington over No. 15 Indiana on Sunday, Chris Collins and the Wildcats return to Evanston to battle with the 11-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now drawing AP Top 25 votes, could a win over RU be enough to push NU into the rankings? Find out by following along using the information below.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill).

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Rutgers -1, O/U 126.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: F Luke Hunger (foot) — out for season

Rutgers: TBD