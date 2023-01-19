BREAKING: Northwestern basketball postpones games against Iowa, Wisconsin due to COVID-19 outbreak

In the midst of a two-game losing streak, Northwestern men’s basketball is facing another uphill battle.

On Monday, the program announced that its Wednesday, Jan. 18 contest at Iowa was postponed due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.” According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Wildcats would have had only six available players.

Subsequent to the Wednesday postponement, NU’s next matchup was slated to be Saturday, Jan. 21 at home against Wisconsin. However, that game has also been postponed as of Thursday night.

The ‘Cats and Hawkeyes have settled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a make-up of their clash with tip-off set for 8 p.m. CT from Iowa City. Per release, the team is working with Wisconsin as well as the Big Ten to reschedule its game against the Badgers.

The Wildcats, now at 12-5 and 3-3 in Big Ten play, last played Sunday, Jan. 15 in Ann Arbor, where Collins’ squad lost 85-78.

In 2021-22, NU had matchups against DePaul and Prairie View A&M canceled due to health and safety protocols, though both were due to concerns within the visiting teams. Neither contest was made up.

With two games reshuffled, Northwestern is next set to take the floor Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Nebraska. The ‘Cats will look to rest and return to health during their nine-day layoff.