Big Ten MBB Bracketology: Some focus, some confusion

We are now midway through January, and the Big Ten postseason picture is starting to become clear. But, at the same time, there are some teams in and out of the NCAA tournament bubble that were unexpected a few months ago, and the Big Ten as a whole is close. Here’s who is on track to make March Madness.
Note: The following rankings are as of Jan. 17.
Tournament Locks
Purdue Boilermakers
ESPN: One seed
After a big win in East Lansing against Michigan State, Joe Lunardi has Purdue as a one seed and number two overall.
CBS: One seed
Similar to ESPN, Purdue is the number two team overall.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus one seed
The Boilermakers have an average seed of 1.01 across 75 brackets, and it’s rare to not see them as a one seed currently.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
ESPN: Five seed
Rutgers moves up over big wins against Northwestern and Ohio State in the past week.
CBS: Five seed
CBS has Rutgers in the same exact spot as ESPN: five seed in the Midwest.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus five seed
Rutgers is ranked as high as a three seed and as low as a seven seed, with an average of 5.80.
Illinois Fighting Illini
ESPN: Five seed
The Fighting Illini move up in Lunardi’s bracket and are in the midst of a four-game win streak.
CBS: Six seed
If the bracket stayed like this, CBS has Illinois facing Kentucky in a mouth-watering first round matchup.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus six seed
Illinois has an average seed of 6.43 across 75 sites.
On the Right Path
Michigan State Spartans
ESPN: Seven seed
Lunardi has the Spartans trending down after a home loss to Purdue.
CBS: Seven seed
Michigan State borders a seven and eight seed for CBS.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus seven seed
The Spartans experience fluctuation across 74 sites, with a high of six seed and a low of 11 seed.
Wisconsin Badgers
ESPN: Ten seed
The Badgers are on the down and are currently one of the last four byes according to Lunardi.
CBS: Eight seed
CBS has Wisconsin higher than ESPN as the first eight seed.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus eight seed
The Badgers are as high as a seven and as low as a 12 across 72 sites.
Iowa Hawkeyes
ESPN: Seven seed
Though their game against Northwestern was cancelled, the Hawkeyes have been trending upward on ESPN.
CBS: Eight seed
CBS also has Iowa moving up, but they are an eight seed as opposed to a seven.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus eight seed
Iowa has an average seed of 8.75 on 71 sites.
On the Right Side of the Bubble
Penn State Nittany Lions
ESPN: 11 seed
Lunardi has Penn State as one of the last four in, with a play-in against Boise State.
CBS: Nine seed
CBS gives the Nittany Lions a bye, but a tough matchup against Missouri.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus 10 seed
48 sites have currently have Penn State in their bracket, with an average seed of 10.75.
Maryland Terrapins
ESPN: 11 seed
Lunardi has the Terps descending, but they still make the field of 68.
CBS: 11 seed (last four in)
Similar to ESPN, Maryland is an 11 seed, but it has to play a first four game in the CBS bracket.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus nine seed
69 sites have the Terps in their bracket, with an average seed of 9.67.
Indiana Hoosiers
ESPN: 11 seed
Indiana is an 11 seed like Maryland, and the Hoosiers escape with one of the last byes
CBS: 11 seed (last four in)
CBS has Indiana in the same situation as Maryland: an 11 seed with a first four matchup.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus nine seed
The Hoosiers have an average seed of 9.39 across 69 sites.
Ohio State Buckeyes
ESPN: Nine seed
Though they are off to a slow start in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes make the tournament in Lunardi’s latest bracket as a nine seed.
CBS: Not qualified
CBS has the Buckeyes missing out completely.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus eight seed
Ohio State has an average seed of 8.64.
Northwestern Wildcats
ESPN: First four out
After two consecutive losses to Rutgers and Michigan, Lunardi has the Wildcats slightly missing out.
CBS: 10 seed
CBS has Northwestern making the tournament with a bye, setting them up for a matchup with Chris Collins’ former squad in Duke in the first round.
BracketMatrix.com: Consensus ten seed
The Wildcats have an average seeding of 10.60 across the 55 sites that have them in.
Outside looking in:
Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota
