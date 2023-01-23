Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: TV, Radio, Streaming

After eight days of being off, the Wildcats return to the court Monday with a matinee matchup against the Badgers. Here’s everything you need to know before the rescheduled game against Wisconsin tips off:

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill).

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -2.5, O/U 124 (Draftkings)

Injury Report

Northwestern: F Luke Hunger (foot) — out for season

Wisconsin: G Max Klesmit (upper body) — out, G Jahcobi Neath (knee) — out for season