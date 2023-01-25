Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Nebraska: TV, radio, streaming

Following its 66-63 home win over Wisconsin just about 48 hours ago, Northwestern heads to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Sitting at 3-6 in conference play, the ‘Huskers will look to get back on track after losing by 11 at Penn State last Saturday. Here’s how you can catch tonight’s action and follow along, plus some key injury updates for both sides:

Broadcast Information

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: FS2

Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -2.5, O/U 129 (Oddshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper (ankle) — OUT, G Ty Berry (ankle) — PROBABLE (per Jon Rothstein)

Nebraska: F Blaise Keita (ankle) - out