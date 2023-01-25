Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Chicago State: TV, radio, streaming

It has been far from smooth sailing for Joe McKeown and Northwestern women’s basketball, which has not won a game since its victory over Air Force on Dec. 17. However, the Wildcats will certainly have an opportunity to get right as they welcome in 1-20 Chicago State. Follow along here for updates and information.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Plus/Fox Sports

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Injury Report

TBD