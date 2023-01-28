Gamethread/How to watch Minnesota at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

In front of what should be a packed Welsh-Ryan Arena student section, Northwestern will take on Minnesota and go for its third straight win. With a victory, the ‘Cats would move to 6-3 in Big Ten play and guarantee they will stay in the conference’s top three. Read and comment below to follow along with the action!
Broadcast Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)
Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV/Streaming: BTN
Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Northwestern -12.5, O/U 127.5 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: G Julian Roper (ankle) — OUT (per Jon Rothstein), F Luke Hunger (foot) — out for season
Minnesota: F Dawson Garcia (ankle) — OUT, F Pharrel Payne (concussion) — ACTIVE, G Braeden Carrington (leg) — out, F Isaiah Ihnen (knee) — out for season, F Parker Knox (knee) — out for season
