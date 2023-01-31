Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Iowa: TV, streaming, radio

At 15-5, second in the Big Ten and on a three-game win streak, the aura surrounding Northwestern men’s basketball is quite positive entering February. While the Wildcats are projected to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever, those fortunes rest on the week ahead — particularly tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Below is all the information you need to follow along as Chris Collins and the ‘Cats square off with the 13-8 Hawkeyes.

Game Information

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720/WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Information

Iowa -6.5, O/U 150 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Julian Roper II — questionable (ankle), F Luke Hunger — out (for season)

Iowa: F Patrick McCaffery — active