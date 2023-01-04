Gamethread/How to watch Illinois-Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

Playing your fierce rival in your Chicago jerseys and a whiteout theme? There’s not much more to ask for if you’re a Northwestern basketball fan than this Wednesday night showdown between the Illini and the Wildcats. Can NU get back on track after its collapse against Ohio State and down the Illini for the first time since January 2019? Follow along here in this highly anticipated battle for the first leg of Illinois supremacy.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Illinois -3.5, O/U 134.5 (Oddsshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: F Luke Hunger (foot) — questionable

Illinois: G Skyy Clark (left shoulder) — available