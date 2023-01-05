Gamethread/How to watch Illinois-Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio

The last time Illinois beat Northwestern was Jan. 25, 2014. While the Wildcats have won over a dozen straight since against the Illini, this is not your Illinois team of old. Headlined by a new coach and leading scorer transfer, the Fighting Illini have gone from the bottom of the conference last year (7-20, 1-13 B1G) to receiving votes in the AP Poll behind a 13-2 record and 3-1 conference start. Meanwhile, the ‘Cats are still looking for their first Big Ten win.

Broadcast Information

Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Current Odds N/A