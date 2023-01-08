Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Indiana: TV, radio, streaming

Coming off its first win against Illinois in four years on Wednesday, Northwestern has a chance to build some serious momentum on the road against No. 15 Indiana. A win over the Hoosiers would do wonders to NU’s resume as the Wildcats settle into conference play. Here’s what you need to know about today’s action in Bloomington:
Broadcast Information
Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.)
Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV/Streaming: FS1
Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Betting Line
Indiana -6.5, O/U 133.5 (Oddsshark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: F Luke Hunger (foot) — out for season
Indiana: F Race Thompson (knee) — out, G Xavier Johnson — out
