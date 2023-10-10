Send us your fall mailbag questions!

Northwestern field hockey has ascended to No. 1 in the latest rankings and is riding a 12-game winning streak. Wildcat men’s soccer has yet to lose through its first 12 contests and is leading the Big Ten. NU volleyball is sitting at .500 but just earned two huge road wins. And, of course, David Braun has led Northwestern football to triple its win total from 2022.

It’s been another successful yet busy fall sports season here in Evanston. With the Wildcats’ football bye taking place and the weather just starting to turn (we don’t need heat yet, though, Residential Services!), it’s a perfect time to answer all of your questions. Submit them in the comments below or in the tweet attached!