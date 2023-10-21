Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Nebraska: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

After a week off, Northwestern is set to kick off the back half of its season. The ‘Cats travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers and look to move over .500 for the first time since they beat Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 season. As NU begins the home stretch of the 2023 season, here is everything you need to know heading into this Big Ten West clash.
Broadcast Information
Location: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app
Radio: WGN Radio 720 AM
Betting Line
Nebraska -10.5, O/U 40 (Odds Shark)
Northwestern’s Injury Report
OUT: Ben Bryant (upper body), Jack Fitzgerald
QUESTIONABLE: None
Nebraska’s Injury Report
OUT: None
QUESTIONABLE: None
