Pound the Talk, Episode Nine: Another valley on a purple rollercoaster

Northwestern football entered Lincoln, Nebraska with a chance to seize the steering wheel of its season and direct it in a positive direction, but a 17-9 loss to the Cornhuskers led the Wildcats to continue veering off track. Bradley Locker, David Gold and Ethan Segall analyze NU’s struggles on offense against UNL’s defense, look ahead to what the ‘Cats need to do to beat a good Maryland team and discuss the remaining stretch of the season.