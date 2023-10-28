Northwestern - Maryland 2023 Predictions

Looking to bounce back, Northwestern returns to Evanston to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Halloweekend clash. As our staff prepares for the weekend’s festivities, here is what we think will happen today at Ryan Field.

Iggy Dowling: Maryland 27, Northwestern 13

Chances are that Ben Bryant doesn’t play in this one. Northwestern’s defense played really well in Lincoln, but it’s going to be much more difficult to hold this Maryland offense down. Even if it does, NU’s offensive line hasn’t shown that it can provide the consistent protection necessary to keep pace with the Terps.

Bradley Locker: Maryland 30, Northwestern 13

Since the beginning of the season, this game has just been a bad matchup for the Wildcats. Even with the departures to numerous Terps stars like Deonte Banks (shoutout Iggy’s Giants), Jakorian Bennett and Rakim Jarrett, UMD still has star power with Taulia Tagovailoa and Roman Hemby. Maryland’s trio of Jeshaun Jones, Kaden Prather and Tai Felton should pose considerable problems for NU’s secondary; meanwhile, EDGEs Donnell Brown and Quashon Fuller could very well wreck this game. Assuming Brendan Sullivan gets the nod yet again, I don’t expect much of a different outcome than the junior’s first start last year in College Park, which ended in defeat.

David Gold: Maryland 27, Northwestern 10

To be blunt, Northwestern’s offense simply cannot hang with the Terps. I have very little faith in Brendan Sullivan and the offensive line to get things going, especially against a ferocious Maryland front four. With a team that has already forced nine interceptions, I expect Sullivan to give the ball away at least once. On the other side, Taulia Tagovailoa is the second-best quarterback the ‘Cats will face all season, and Roman Hemby is poised for another big day against a banged-up NU front seven. All in all, this game will probably leave Northwestern with some Halloween ghouls.

Ethan Segall: Maryland 28, Northwestern 7

This Maryland team is going to come out hungry and rested, coming into this game off a bye week and on a two-game skid. With a win in Evanston, the Terps accomplish bowl eligibility and can rebound from an ugly loss to a mediocre Illinois team. Roman Hemby is going to have a massive day against Northwestern’s front seven and I think Maryland takes care of the ‘Cats in unexciting fashion.

Natalie Wells: Maryland 34, Northwestern 10

Looking at the quarterback position, this just isn’t a fair matchup. Taulia Tagovailoa has been slinging it for the Terrapins, as he sits at 1,926 passing yards on the season (second in the B1G). Meanwhile, Brendan Sullivan will likely make his third consecutive start after a rough showing against Nebraska. I’m expecting Maryland’s receivers to run circles around NU’s defensive backs — this could get ugly, folks.

Ascher Levin: Maryland 24, Northwestern 14

Following a tough loss against Nebraska, Northwestern is taking on Maryland. The Terrapins have a potent passing attack with Taulia Tagovailoa leading the way. Tagovailoa has distributed the ball nicely and his top three wide receivers each have at least 350 receiving yards. The Wildcats will have to limit Maryland through the air if they want to be successful defensively. Northwestern had a great game defensively last week, but a horrible offensive game. It is looking like Brendan Sullivan will be the quarterback again for this game, and he has to improve his pocket presence. The offensive line isn’t giving him much time, but Sullivan can’t look to escape the pocket right away. Even if Sullivan improves, Maryland will be too much for the Wildcats to contain.

Brendan Preisman: Maryland 28, Northwestern 14

The Wildcats couldn’t buy a touchdown against Nebraska, putting up just nine points despite multiple first half drives starting in Nebraska territory. The defense, for the third consecutive game, also showed too many cracks in the second half for Northwestern to be confident they can shut down the Terrapins. Taulia Tagovailoa is probably the best quarterback the Northwestern defense has faced since Riley Leonard, and even on a brisk October day, he should provide enough firepower for Maryland to win easily.

Season Standings

6-1: Bradley Locker, Natalie Wells

6-0: Noah Poser

5-2: Iggy Dowling, David Gold

5-1: Brendan Preisman

4-3: Ascher Levin

4-2: Ethan Segall

4-0: Patrick Winograd

3-2: John Olsen, Ashleigh Provoost

2-2: Adam Beck

2-0: Sammy Krimstein

1-0: Jeremy Song

0-2: John Ferrara