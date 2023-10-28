Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland: TV, Streaming, Radio, Betting Lines, Injury Report

After a deflating loss in Nebraska last weekend, Northwestern returns to Ryan Field for a Halloweekend battle against Maryland. As we inch closer to kickoff, here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: WGN Radio 720 AM/ WNUR 89.3 FM

Betting Line (via Odds Shark)

Maryland -14, O/U 48.5

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT: Ben Bryant, Jacob Gill, Nigel Williams, Frank Covey IV, Ray Niro, Richie Hagarty, Chris Pertucci, Jack Fitzgerald, Brendan Flakes

QUESTIONABLE: None

Maryland Injury Report

OUT: Neeo Avery, Ryan Manning, Caleb Atighi, Billy Malloy, Kevin Kalonji

QUESTIONABLE: Tarheeb Still