Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland: TV, Streaming, Radio, Betting Lines, Injury Report

After a deflating loss in Nebraska last weekend, Northwestern returns to Ryan Field for a Halloweekend battle against Maryland. As we inch closer to kickoff, here is everything you need to know about today’s game.
Broadcast Information
Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app
Radio: WGN Radio 720 AM/ WNUR 89.3 FM
Betting Line (via Odds Shark)
Maryland -14, O/U 48.5
Northwestern Injury Report
OUT: Ben Bryant, Jacob Gill, Nigel Williams, Frank Covey IV, Ray Niro, Richie Hagarty, Chris Pertucci, Jack Fitzgerald, Brendan Flakes
QUESTIONABLE: None
Maryland Injury Report
OUT: Neeo Avery, Ryan Manning, Caleb Atighi, Billy Malloy, Kevin Kalonji
QUESTIONABLE: Tarheeb Still
Loading comments...