For a half, it seemed like the Hollywood strike ended prematurely, with Northwestern tying No. 6 Penn State 10-10. Although reality set in — especially for the Wildcats’ offense — in the second half, there were still some optimistic elements to glean from last Saturday’s contest. Bradley Locker, David Gold and Jake Mozarsky rehash the ‘Cats’ fifth game and look ahead to homecoming against Howard.
Filed under:
Pound the Talk, Episode Six: Losing the battle of Big Ten Cats
The Wildcats fall below .500 after falling at the hands of No. 6 Penn State.
