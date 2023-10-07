 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to watch Howard at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

Can the Wildcats become a .500 team?

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
NCAA Football: Penn State at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The ‘Cats have an opportunity to be a .500 team at week six. After hanging with No. 6 Penn State for the first half last Saturday, Northwestern takes on an unfamiliar foe in Howard. The Wildcats are heavily favored, and a win would be a good way to avenge last year’s loss against Southern Illinois — another FCS team. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along with today’s game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Northwestern -23, O/U 51

Injury Report

Northwestern: QB Ben Bryant, WR AJ Henning, WR Jacob Gill, DB Nigel Williams, WR Preston Bacon, WR Frank Covey, WR Ray Niro, TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald and TE Marshall Lang are all OUT.

Howard: TBD

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...