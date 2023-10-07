Gamethread/How to watch Howard at Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

The ‘Cats have an opportunity to be a .500 team at week six. After hanging with No. 6 Penn State for the first half last Saturday, Northwestern takes on an unfamiliar foe in Howard. The Wildcats are heavily favored, and a win would be a good way to avenge last year’s loss against Southern Illinois — another FCS team. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along with today’s game.
Broadcast Information
Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 2 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports
Radio: WGN Radio 720
Betting Line
Northwestern -23, O/U 51
Injury Report
Northwestern: QB Ben Bryant, WR AJ Henning, WR Jacob Gill, DB Nigel Williams, WR Preston Bacon, WR Frank Covey, WR Ray Niro, TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald and TE Marshall Lang are all OUT.
Howard: TBD
