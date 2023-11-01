Northwestern in the NFL, Week Eight: Skowronek seizes the day

Week Eight of the NFL season has come and gone, and there are some new names in the column! Let’s take a look at what the NU alumni accomplished in the league over the weekend.

Rashawn Slater: Los Angeles Chargers, OT

Slater had an easier time protecting Justin Herbert’s blindside in Los Angeles’ 30-13 drubbing of the Bears. As always, the iron man played all 69 offensive snaps and allowed just one pressure all game. However, he continues to struggle avoiding the referees’ whistle. Slater was called for just seven penalties in 19 career games leading up to this season, but he’s already been dinged four times in seven games this year.

This week, Slater was called twice for offensive holding (one was declined). A nagging ankle issue has left him less fleet of foot than usual, forcing him to grip onto his opponents for a second too long at times. Slater will have an extra day to recover this week before the Chargers take on the Jets on Monday night.

Week Nine matchup: at New York Jets (Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Peter Skoronski: Tennessee Titans, OG

Skoronski helped create a clean pocket during rookie Will Levis’ first career start and a 28-23 win for the Titans. He held down the interior for all 68 offensive snaps and gave up two pressures, but he was not responsible for any sacks.

Tennessee, tied for second in the AFC South at 3-4, could be turning a corner with Levis as the starting QB. If Skoronski continues to excel at protecting his fellow rookie, he should be in line for an All-Rookie selection at season’s end. He and the Titans will look to keep their momentum rolling into a Thursday night matchup at Pittsburgh.

Week Nine matchup: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Ben Skowronek: Los Angeles Rams, WR

Skowronek is back on the column after catching a 20-yard TD during the Rams’ embarrassing 43-20 loss to the Cowboys. He capitalized on his five offensive snaps, shaking Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a dig route to haul in the first receiving touchdown of his NFL career. It was Skowronek’s first target since Week Five, and he took advantage, earning the top PFF grade on the Rams’ offense (78.6).

The third-year receiver also recorded two tackles (one solo) on special teams, playing 70% of the snaps on that unit. Between the blowout loss and quarterback Matthew Stafford leaving with a thumb injury, it wasn’t the ideal afternoon for the Rams. Nonetheless, Skowronek will try to build on the momentum he accumulated in at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Week Nine matchup: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Greg Newsome II and Cameron Mitchell: Cleveland Browns, CB

Newsome managed to record a solo tackle and a pass deflection before exiting Cleveland’s 24-20 loss to Seattle with a groin injury. Mitchell stepped in for his injured teammate, notching two solo tackles.

Mitchell came this close to snatching his first NFL interception in the third quarter. He jumped Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s route, reaching across his body to grab Geno Smith’s errant pass. But the ball bricked off his hands, preventing a likely pick-six that would’ve put the Browns up 26-17. Mitchell will fill in for Newsome on Sunday against the Cardinals if the latter can’t recover in time.

Week Nine matchup: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Anthony Walker Jr.: Cleveland Browns, LB

After playing every snap last week, Walker saw the field for a more reasonable 74% of the Browns’ defensive action. He recorded four tackles (two solo) and made his first tackle for loss of the season. Walker finished with a lackluster PFF grade of 49.6 as Cleveland’s defense struggled as a whole to contain Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

Walker and the Browns will face a less intimidating offense in the Cardinals, where fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune will likely make his first NFL start.

Week Nine matchup: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Godwin Igwebuike: Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

Igwebuike saw action as the Steelers’ kick returner for another week during their 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. His one opportunity came in Pittsburgh’s final possession of the first half, when Brandon McManus booted a kick deep into the end zone. Igwebuike darted to the Steelers’ 32-yard line for a 36-yard return, which is the team’s longest this season.

Though Chris Boswell would miss the field goal as time expired, Igwebuike still gave his team a chance to put points on the board. Anthony McFarland, who started the season as Pittsburgh’s kick returner, could return for Thursday’s clash against the Titans. If he can’t go, Igwebuike will look to impress the Steelers with every chance he gets.

Week Nine matchup: vs. Tennessee Titans (Thursday, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Joe Jones: Tennessee Titans, LB

This is Jones’ first appearance on this season’s column, as he was signed to the Titans’ practice squad last Monday and called up for their game against the Falcons. The seven-year veteran played 14 snaps on special teams and assisted on a tackle before exiting with a hamstring injury.

Jones played for Northwestern from 2013 to 2016, consistently earning more playing time with each new season. As a fifth-year senior, he recorded 46 total tackles, two sacks, 4.5 TFLs, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Jones went undrafted in 2017 and has bounced around the league — the Titans are his sixth squad. Depending on the severity of his injury, he could miss Thursday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

Week Nine matchup: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday, 7:15 p.m. CT)

‘Cats that didn’t play this week (or record any stats): Dean Lowry (Minnesota Vikings), Earnest Brown IV (Los Angeles Rams), Evan Hull (Indianapolis Colts, torn meniscus), Adetomiwa Adebawore (Indianapolis Colts), Blake Hance (Jacksonville Jaguars), Ifeadi Odenigbo (New York Jets, injured reserve), Tyler Lancaster (Denver Broncos), Joe Gaziano (Atlanta Falcons), Trevor Siemian (New York Jets)