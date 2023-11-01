Big Ten Power Rankings, Week Nine

1. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 B1G)

Last Ranking: 1

Last Result: 49-0 win at Michigan State

Next: vs. Purdue

Michigan had a bye week to reflect on its 49-0 blowout win of in-state rival Michigan State, but considering it has another weak opponent in Purdue coming up, it can be said the Wolverines didn’t need it.

In the team’s win, Heisman hopeful quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns, while the defense held the opposition to just 133 yards in the air. We could see a repeat of this next week, when the Wolverines face a Purdue defense that has allowed the most points per game in the Big Ten.

2. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 B1G)

Last Ranking: 2

Last Result: 24-10 win at Wisconsin

Next: at Rutgers

The Big Ten’s other undefeated team opted for a slow burn of a middling Wisconsin team, scoring a touchdown apiece in the last three quarters to seal the victory. The Kyle McCord–Marvin Harrison Jr. tandem was as strong as ever, as McCord found Harrison Jr. twice in the end zone.

The Buckeyes will face a much tougher opponent in Rutgers next week, and they might look to run the ball more against one of the conference’s best passing defenses.

3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1 B1G)

Last Ranking: 3

Last Result: 33-24 win vs. Indiana

Next: at Maryland

Aside from their loss to Ohio State, this last matchup against a bottom-feeding Indiana team has given Penn State the biggest run for its money. After taking a flimsy 17-14 lead into half, the Nittany Lions were finally able to limit the long ball, stifling the Indiana offense until garbage time.

Penn State has a chance to regain control again when they travel to College Park, hoping to take advantage of a weak Maryland passing defense.

4. Iowa (6-2, 3-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 4

Last Result: 12-10 loss vs. Minnesota

Next: at Northwestern

Coming out of a bye week, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz seems to be nearing the end of his tenure, but the Hawkeyes will likely still be good enough to make a bowl game. One of the Big Ten’s stingiest defenses didn’t allow a single touchdown in the team’s 12-10 loss to Minnesota, highlighting its issues on offense.

Iowa will face a tougher passing defense when it comes to Evanston to face Northwestern, but the defense could find a way to shine against a middle-of-the pack Northwestern passing game.

5. Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 5

Last Result: 31-14 win at Indiana

Next: vs. Ohio State

It’s now Week Nine, and Rutgers has yet to slow down. They narrowly pulled out a win against a bumbling Michigan State team in Week Eight, but a dominant, three-touchdown fourth quarter cemented the Scarlet Knights’ place in the conference’s second tier.

The magic carpet ride will probably come to a halt next week when Rutgers welcomes Ohio State to town, but it’s still likely to make a bowl game if it can shut the door against some weaker opponents coming up.

6. Maryland (5-3, 2-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 6

Last Result: 33-27 loss at Northwestern

Next: vs. Penn State

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. There were calls for Maryland to be ranked when they started off the season 5-0, but after three straight losses to Ohio State, Illinois, then, most recently, Northwestern, those sentiments seem to be all but forgotten.

Despite quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s continued success, the cracks in the Terrapins’ defense have been exposed, not only by Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, but by some lower tier quarterbacks in Luke Altmyer and Brendan Sullivan. Not a recipe for success going forward.

7. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 8

Last Result: 27-12 win vs. Michigan State

Next: vs. Illinois

Minnesota has taken a step back since their hot start to the season, but if it can continue to dispatch weaker opponents like it did to Michigan State last weekend, it should still be able to finish with a respectable record.

The Golden Gophers will test that theory in their next two matchups against Illinois and Purdue, likely by utilizing their strong ground game against two of the weakest rushing defenses in the conference.

8. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 9

Last Result: 31-14 win vs. Purdue

Next: at Michigan State

Just like Minnesota, Nebraska has been feasting on its weaker opponents, and has the chance to finish off the season strong if it can continue to do so. It easily dispatched Purdue with three touchdowns from the offense as well as another from a blocked field goal.

The Cornhuskers face another weak opponent in Michigan State next week, which will provide head coach Matt Rhule with another opportunity to take advantage of a very weak passing defense.

9. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 B1G)

Last Ranking: 8

Last Result: 24-10 loss vs. Ohio State

Next: at Indiana

Wisconsin continued its inconsistency in Big Ten play with a home loss to Ohio State, but didn’t get blown out in the fashion that similar teams have.

The defense refused to let the Buckeyes pull away, limiting them to just one score per quarter, but the Braedyn Locke-led offense had no answer for Ohio State’s brick wall defense. The Badgers have a solid chance to rebound against a struggling Indiana team next week.

10. Northwestern (4-4, 2-3 B1G)

Last Ranking: 12

Last Result: 33-27 win vs. Maryland

Next: vs. Iowa

Northwestern came into Saturday’s home matchup against Maryland as a heavy underdog, but aside from a quick Maryland score on the first drive of the game, the Wildcats never really relinquished control.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan had the game of his life in starter Ben Bryant’s absence, popping off for a career high 265 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing to give the ‘Cats a one-score victory. If they can put on this kind of offensive performance against Iowa next week, it’ll almost guarantee them a win.

11. Illinois (3-5, 1-4 B1G)

Last Ranking: 11

Last Result: 25-21 loss vs. Wisconsin

Next: at Minnesota

Despite their 3-5 record, Illinois has been playing some better football as of late. The Illini took down Maryland on the back of a solid performance by quarterback Luke Altmyer, and they would’ve beaten Wisconsin if not for a fourth quarter collapse.

The defense has looked better at the start of games, and it seems to run out of steam late. But Luke Altmyer and the offense have been keeping the team competitive in the second half, which could give Illinois the edge in Minnesota next week.

12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4 B1G)

Last Ranking: 10

Last Result: 31-14 loss at Nebraska

Next: at Michigan

The Boilermakers’ struggles continued in a blowout loss to Nebraska last week, and things will likely get worse before they get better as they prepare to travel to Michigan next weekend.

One of the Big Ten’s bottom-four defenses proved to be no match for an elite Nebraska ground game, a weakness that running back Blake Corum and the Wolverines will certainly look to exploit.

13. Indiana (2-6, 0-5 B1G)

Last Ranking: 13

Last Result: 33-24 loss at Penn State

Next: vs. Wisconsin

Surprisingly, Indiana was able to put up a fight against a juggernaut Penn State team in Happy Valley. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby torched the Penn State secondary for three touchdowns and 269 yards on 13-of-19 passing, while receivers DeQuece Carter and Donaven McCulley combined for 200 receiving yards.

Based on the result of this past game, it’s not crazy to say that the Hoosiers have a shot against Wisconsin at home next week. The Badgers’ offense has been underperforming, and if Sorsby can measure up to last week’s breakout, they could pull off an upset.

14. Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 B1G)

Last Ranking: 14

Last Result: 27-12 loss at Minnesota

Next: vs. Nebraska

The Spartans suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday, this time at the hands of an upstart Minnesota squad. Starting quarterback Katin Houser was unable to mount any sort of attack, and their only touchdown came out of the arm of backup Sam Leavitt.

Michigan State will face a very similar team when it welcomes Nebraska to town next week, hoping to break out the slump that started with the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker.