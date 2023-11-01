Men’s soccer: Stumbling into postseason play

The end of the regular season was not kind to Northwestern.

After an unbeaten run of 12 games to start the year, the ‘Cats faltered, losing three of their final four. They capped off that stretch — in which they scored just three times while conceding eight — with a 3-0 defeat at Michigan, throwing away a golden chance at a Big Ten title.

However, all of that is in the past now. Entering the conference tournament, the Wildcats get a clean slate and can just focus on one thing: winning the game directly in front of them. That “survive and advance” mentality will be crucial regardless of what the ‘Cats aim to achieve in the rest of the year. For an NCAA Tournament appearance, this is especially true, as NU’s ticket is far from secure as an at-large team.

With the Wolverines traveling to Evanston for a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup, in addition to a semifinal berth, Northwestern will be seeking revenge for Sunday’s loss, discussed below.

Michigan 3 (Ferch 16’, Al-Hasnawi 28’, Waggoner 84’), Northwestern 0

Sunday, Oct. 29, (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

The soccer gods are a funny bunch.

All year, NU has relied on rather unsustainable methods to win games. All year, I have been saying the lack of control the ‘Cats assert over the ball and territory would eventually catch up with them. While my claims haven’t necessarily been proven or disproven, a higher power seems to have been ensuring Northwestern gets its fair share of negative variance to even out the good luck it had earlier in the season.

Further, it appears this deity (or deities) is trying to make this regression to the mean as painful as possible by sprinkling in some false hope. After back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Penn State and Michigan State, both of which featured Wildcat defensive errors leading to goals, a miraculous 1-0 win against Indiana put them back within striking distance of the conference title.

But, this is exactly what the gods wanted. With the ‘Cats just needing to match the Nittany Lions’ result at Wisconsin, which ended up being a draw, to win a Big Ten title, disaster struck in Ann Arbor.

That’s right — Northwestern got Northwestern-ed.

Michigan was far from an impressive outfit. The Wolverines’ in-possession play (4-2-4/4-1-2-3) was, more or less, nullified by a solid Wildcat 4-3-1-2 press, and although they managed to do the same to NU, that’s not much of an accomplishment, as evidenced by now 16 matches of subpar attacking from settled play for the ‘Cats. While I wouldn’t say Northwestern was dominant, the run of play certainly favored the visitors.

None of this mattered, though, as Michigan was able to exploit the opportunities it was given, and it felt all too familiar from an NU perspective. After pouncing on transitions, defensive errors and just plain bad luck for a while, it was the ‘Cats who suffered from the same exact situations this time.

The home side broke the deadlock after a Wolverine was allowed to get a free header from eight yards out, and it doubled its lead soon after as a Collin McCamy deflection carried a shot past Jackson Weyman’s outstretched hands inside the far post.

Once again, Northwestern was down 2-0 at the break to a team from Michigan, and with a conference title on the line, it really started to get desperate. Payne cycled through personnel combinations and attacking structures, searching for something that would generate some genuine threat, but nothing really gelled. Wolverines eventually added a third — with, admittedly, a nice back heel finish — exploiting the space left behind NU’s extremely high defensive line.

When I first started working on this article, I anticipated writing about how the ‘Cats could right the wrongs of this game in the upcoming rematch, but honestly, they shouldn’t have to change a lot. And, even if they were going to make changes, it wouldn’t be in line with my one suggestion — not allowing the Michigan press to force them wide, keep the ball centrally and have forward players make movements corresponding to that aim — because they love playing down the wings. With Martin Stadium hopefully filled with purple and a desire to get back at the team that denied it a trophy, I’m cautiously optimistic the ‘Cats prevail Friday.

Looking beyond that, I have no clue what might happen. But, hey, that’s one-off tournament soccer for you.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. CT vs. Michigan (B1G+)

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Potential Big Ten Tournament Semifinal

Sunday, Nov. 13: Potential Big Ten Tournament Final