Where are we Wednesday: Utterly shocked

Holy s**t.

As the clock turns to November, this piece sure has a different tone than when I wrote the first installment of the 2023 season. When I sat down to write that piece, my optimism regarding Northwestern football was at an all-time low. Even though I predicted a record of 4-8, which was the highest win total by any Inside NU contributor, I could have easily been convinced that the Wildcats were destined for another 1-11 season. On paper, the roster was worse than the 2022 squad, and the entire offseason was engulfed by a hazing scandal that led to the unceremonious firing of the winningest head coach in program history.

To be frank, 2023 felt like a lost season before it began, going through the motions before a new head coach took over in 2024. Sitting in the Rutgers press box during Week One, it sure felt that the ‘Cats were headed for another abysmal record. Now, no one could have predicted how good the Scarlet Knights would be this season, but Northwestern looked horrible. As I drove home from that game, I seriously debated whether this team would pick up a single victory this season.

Flash forward two months later, the Wildcats sit at 4-4: just two, or maybe even one, win away from going bowling. Each Saturday brings an emotional rollercoaster, making a heart jump and sink for 60 minutes as you wonder whether this team can find a way to eke out a win. Even undermanned — and trust me, they are undermanned — the ‘Cats are playing meaningful football in the final month of the season.

If I haven’t put it in writing yet, I will right now: Northwestern football has completely shocked me this season. I was wrong about this team.

After the 33-27 Maryland upset and press conference, I found myself sitting in the parking lot chatting with the West Lot Pirates. Still trying to process what just happened, we all came to a similar conclusion — Northwestern would not have won that game in previous years. As I sat down at home to write the gamer, I couldn’t. I couldn’t find the words to describe what happened because I still didn’t believe it. Maryland was the better team, but the Wildcats outplayed the Terps for 60 minutes. Sitting here 96 hours later, I still haven’t fully comprehended what occurred on Saturday; however, saying that the ‘Cats have surpassed expectations is an understatement.

As much as the players have outperformed expectations, I would be remiss to not talk about coaching. Replacing a 17-year head coach, who was the face of the University, is hard. Replacing him after a hazing scandal rocked the program is even harder. David Braun, who had never coached a down of FBS football, was thrown into the deep end, needing to steady the ship and get NU ready to play football. Sure, he hasn’t been perfect, but he has brought a style of play that Northwestern desperately needed. This team simply does not quit, and that is a reflection of its head coach.

Talking to players throughout the season, it is obvious how much they love playing for Braun. He has kept the group focused, bouncing back after each defeat with a victory. If he can get the ‘Cats to a bowl, which I expect him to do, he should be the Big Ten Coach of the Year. And if that happens, Derrick Gragg should not hesitate to remove the interim tag from Braun’s title. Especially with the circumstances he was dealt, Coach Braun has been a revelation for NUFB.

Alongside Braun, multiple coaches new to Evanston have reinvigorated their position groups. Take the Maryland game for example, the Northwestern D-line was carried by low-level transfers, former walk-ons and true underclassmen. In most Big Ten programs, this is a recipe for disaster, yet defensive line coach Christian Smith has this group getting better each week. I have been so impressed with Coach Smith and the job he has done in the trenches. Receivers coach Armon Binns has turned the receiving corps from a weak point of this team to one of its biggest strengths. If you had told me in June that NU would have one of the best pass-catching groups in the Big Ten, I would have laughed in your face.

Even Mike Bajakian, who has not been good in past seasons, has improved this season. There have been multiple times this year where I left the game saying Bajakian called a good game. Sure, there are definitely some calls he wants back, and the execution needs to be better, but he has set the ‘Cats up to succeed. He appears to be calling plays more freely. Even in his role as QB coach, Bajakian’s group has improved in the fundamentals, something that was lacking in the past years. It hasn’t been a huge leap, but the better QB play is the reason Northwestern sits at 4-4.

In a span of two months, Northwestern went from a potential punt season to fighting for bowl eligibility in November. This squad has shocked me, and I will never count them out again in 2023. Coach Braun and the players keep telling media members, “Everything we want is still ahead of us.” As unfathomable as it was eight weeks ago, they are right.

So buckle up folks, and enjoy the rest of the ride.