2023-24 Northwestern men’s basketball player previews: Brooks Barnhizer

Who is he?

Junior; 6-foot-6; from Lafayette, Indiana; returning to NU

2022-23 stats

34 games (0 starts), 24.2 minutes per game, 7.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 1.1 assists per game, 0.4 blocks per game, 0.8 steals per game, 41% FG, 31% 3P, 83.6% FT

2022-2023 review

Barnhizer was excellent in his role off the bench last year, proving to be a solid option for Chris Collins to turn to. Not only was he productive offensively, Barnhizer was a great hustle player with good instincts and a noticeably high basketball IQ. He was always in the right spot. He played good help defense. He was a voracious rebounder. There’s a reason he saw north of 24 minutes a night off the bench.

Admittedly, Barnhizer has not yet proven to be a complete player. Similar to many other young players in college basketball, he has been a streaky scorer at times. He also lacks, to an extent, the physical traits to guard the Big Ten’s most athletic guards and forwards. He can have a bit of a jerky play style as well that sometimes puts him in bad situations from a turnover standpoint.

Barnhizer was far from perfect last season, but it’s hard not to get excited about a guy who made as big of a jump as he did in his sophomore season. He was a solid contributor on a tournament team whose best basketball was played towards the end of the year. There was a lot to like.

Strengths

Barnhizer’s intelligence on the floor is perhaps his most intriguing strength. It’s an intangible that some just have, and luckily for the ‘Cats, Barnhizer has it. When you combine that with his effort and hustle, you get the kind of player we all saw last year. Barnhizer is always going for the loose ball. He’s constantly scraping around for boards. It sounds like a cliche sports-ism, but Barnhizer truly makes an impact doing the little things.

As an offensive player, Barnhizer isn’t necessarily elite at anything yet, but his jump shot can get hot, and he knows how to drive in the lane. His ability to hang tough among the trees is where he’s at his most impressive. Additionally, he’s developed into a free throw shooter you can trust at 83.6 percent.

On the defensive side of the ball, Barnhizer isn’t a flashy player per say. His defensive averages don’t show that he’s forcing a lot of takeaways or blocking a lot of shots. But Barnhizer moves his feet well, understands the Northwestern defensive system and consistently executes it. He’s someone who certainly isn’t prone to making mistakes.

Weaknesses

Barnhizer’s jumper, while statistically speaking is not awful, could use some work. It’s not that it’s bad, but his hitchy shooting form seems to lack consistency. It almost reminds me of a leg kick in baseball. If he has it timed up right, and it’s feeling good, then he’s a pretty good shooter. If not, then he’s usually off.

As mentioned earlier, since he plays with his hair on fire, he’s prone to some bad turnovers or other awkward plays with the ball. He absolutely should not stop playing like Brooks Barnhizer, but hopefully the errors will naturally occur less and less as he continues to gain experience (remember, he’s only a junior).

Defensively, again, he’s not a bad defender and I’d go as far as to say he adds value at that end. But due to his presumptive role as the starting four this year, I’m a little concerned about his size and his ability to handle big, athletic forwards in the paint. It’s something to keep an eye on as the season gets rolling.

Expectations

Expect Barnhizer to take another step up. How significant of a step is tough to predict, but I think he’ll be even better this season than he was last year. He will likely slot into the starting lineup at the four, slightly out of position, but probably not too much for him to handle. It’s a mild concern, but not a big one.

Barnhizer will also have to step up in the locker room. Named one of the captains on Monday, he will have an expanded leadership role in the absence of some of the veterans from last year. Expect him to fulfill that role well. Barnhizer has always been a pretty well-spoken, even-keeled guy, and Collins speaks glowingly of him as a person.

Overall, Barnhizer is a big piece for the ‘Cats this season. If he can take another step up as an offensive contributor, he lengthens the lineup a lot. His versatility gives him a leg up, but consistency will be the key.