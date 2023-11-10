Sullivan’s Slings: Regression to the mean

Welcome back to the film room everybody. After pulling off the upset against Maryland, NU traveled to the Friendly Confines to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a pitcher's duel at Wrigley Field, with the teams combining for 14 punts. At the end of the day, Iowa eked out a 10-7 win on a last-second field goal.

This is going to be a shorter film review than normal because honestly, there is just not much to talk about from this game. After a career day against the Terps, Brendan Sullivan got the nod against Iowa. The ‘Cats’ gunslinger was unable to recreate his Halloweekend magic, falling back down to earth against one of the best defenses in the nation. With the ‘Cats prepping for Wisconsin, let’s take a look at the tape from Wrigley Field.

The Stats

After racking up over 300 yards against Maryland, Sullivan’s numbers took a massive dip against the Hawkeyes. While he finished the game 12-for-20, he only threw for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats had five three-and-out drives and six drives where they didn’t move the ball 10 yards. The junior averaged a meager 4.1 yards per attempt, his lowest this season. Despite the low numbers, PFF awarded Sullivan a 71.4 passing grade. The ‘Cats’ gunslinger did have one big-time throw (pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window) and no turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, No. 6 added 38 yards on 10 carries.

Although Sullivan was dropped five times, NU’s offensive line was better than the previous weeks. The junior was pressured on only 37% of snaps at Wrigley Field, the lowest rate since he took over the starting gig; however, those pressures turned into four sacks.

Unlike previous weeks, Sullivan did not push the ball down the field. One-third of his completions were behind the line of scrimmage, and he did not complete a single pass more than 20 yards downfield. Here is a breakdown of all of Sullivan’s tosses against Iowa.

While the numbers do a great job of telling the story of the game, the tape completes the tale. So without further ado, let’s dive into the tape.

The Good

There was not a lot of good from the Friendly Confines, but Sullivan did have some bright spots.

On the move

While Sullivan did not do much with his arm, he made plays with his legs throughout the game. His ability to run brings a new dynamic to the offense, and it helped the ‘Cats remain in the contest.

Just a good, old-fashioned zone read. Sullivan sees the edge defender crash inside and pulls the ball for an easy first down. Zone read only works if the defense respects the quarterback's ability to run the ball, and Sullivan forces Iowa to make a choice. It is simple, but it is encouraging to see him make the correct decision and pick up a first down, something he did not do consistently in 2022.

This made me smile. My biggest criticism of Sullivan has always been his pocket presence, or really the lack of it. In 2022 and the beginning of 2023, he had a tendency to bail out of the pocket backward and cause big losses; now, he is stepping up. You can see his internal clock ticking, and instead of going the wrong direction, he exits through the front of the pocket and runs. He picks up seven yards because his pocket presence has taken tremendous strides this season. It’s not a big play, but another encouraging sign of development from the signal caller.

The Bad

Like the good, there was not a lot of bad from Sullivan. However, there were some mistakes that he needs to clean up.

Staying on the field

Although the ‘Cats’ offense struggled holistically, there were multiple times when Northwestern had a chance to convert on third down, but Sullivan missed the throw.

This was a momentum-shifting play for NU. The ‘Cats had finally strung together a drive and had a third-and-manageable. Cam Johnson is open on a stop route, but Sullivan puts it too low, and Johnson cannot corral the ball. This is a clean pocket, so there is no reason this ball shouldn’t have hit Johnson in the numbers. This is a throw a Big Ten quarterback has to make, and it probably cost NU its first points of the game.

Once again, this is a throw Sullivan has to make. Even though it is third-and-long, Mike Bajakian dials up a play that was good enough for the first down. Johnson beats the corner on an out route, but No. 6 sails it out of bounds. This is a clean pocket, and his footwork is good, but Sullivan short-arms the throw. Facing Big Ten defenses, there are only going to be a few times a game where a receiver has good separation. It’s on the QB to get the ball to his target, and Sullivan came up short multiple times on Saturday.

Final thoughts

This game taught me nothing about Sullivan as a quarterback. He has improved since stepping in for Ben Bryant, but he still has things to clean up. With David Braun saying Ben Bryant is day-to-day, this may be the end of Sullivan’s time under center. If this is the last we see of him in 2023, he has earned a chance to compete for the starting gig in 2024.