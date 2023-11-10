 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pound the Talk, Episode 11: Indomitable forces collide

Which will prevail for Northwestern football: its non-winning streak or road losing stretch?

By Bradley Locker and David Gold
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Iowa vs Northwestern Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s not only enough to cover a 10-7 football game in person (from a baseball stadium no less): who would be satisfied if such a matchup weren’t revisited several days later, too? That’s what Bradley, David and Iggy Dowling are here to do. The three recap Northwestern’s lack of offensive output against the Hawkeyes and explore the injuries/matchups that will define the Wildcats’ game against the Badgers in Madison.

