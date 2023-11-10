Pound the Talk, Episode 11: Indomitable forces collide

It’s not only enough to cover a 10-7 football game in person (from a baseball stadium no less): who would be satisfied if such a matchup weren’t revisited several days later, too? That’s what Bradley, David and Iggy Dowling are here to do. The three recap Northwestern’s lack of offensive output against the Hawkeyes and explore the injuries/matchups that will define the Wildcats’ game against the Badgers in Madison.