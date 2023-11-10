Rapid Reaction: Wildcats dominate Miami (Ohio) 3-0 to open NCAA Tournament, advance to quarterfinals

On an overcast day at Lakeside Field, the largest shadow wasn’t cast by a cloud. It was cast by the Northwestern defense. The Wildcats smothered their Round of 16 opponent Miami (Ohio) in a dominant 3-0 victory. Northwestern totaled 15 shots, compared to just six for the RedHawks. Of those shots for the Wildcats, 10 were on goal.

The scorers for the ‘Cats were Lauren Wadas, Ilse Tromp and Olivia Bent-Cole. Annabel Skubisz was reduced to a spectator for much of the match thanks to the defensive dominance, but did make a key save on the only shot she faced. Miami, which was 36th nationally in goals per game heading into the contest, was shut out for just the fourth time all season.

In a battle between two teams boasting lots of offensive firepower, the defenses ruled the day to start. The early going was marred with giveaways, and both teams spent the vast majority of the first quarter in the midfield. Northwestern probed the goal area several times and had a few promising attacks (including one where a RedHawk defender lost her stick), but was unable to put up a shot in the first 10 minutes.

That drought wouldn’t last for much longer. After some beautiful passing, Alia Marshall was able to sneak past the defense and fire a shot from the right side 11 minutes into the game. Unfortunately for Marshall, there was too much traffic and her shot was blocked.

The Wildcats, second nationally in penalty corners per game, earned their first with just under a minute remaining in the frame. With Marshall setting up, it was simply too easy for the ‘Cats offense. Peyton Halsey left the ball for Wadas, the senior, who fired the ball right into the back of the boards to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead. It was her seventh goal of the season, showing off the defending NCAA All-Tournament Team member’s clutch postseason chops.

The second quarter was more of the same. Neither team was able to do much offensively until Tracey Fuchs’ squad earned its second penalty corner of the game less than four minutes into the frame. Two minutes later, Northwestern had an opportunity with a three-on-two advantage, but couldn't connect on the pass.

With just over five minutes to go in the first half, Lindsey Frank earned a takeaway in the offensive end and was able to slice through the RedHawks defense all the way into the circle. Frank’s shot was blocked, but only after the defender fell to the ground and laid out in front of it. With a one-goal lead, Northwestern’s pressure somehow jumped up even another level and Miami struggled to push the ball past midfield, let alone into the shooting circle.

Tromp did commit a potentially costly turnover with two minutes to play, but redeemed herself by stripping the Miami player of the ball almost immediately. The play was pretty representative of the first half as a whole: Miami almost never had any opportunities, and even when it did, Northwestern snuffed them out immediately. The shot total and the end of the half was 5-0, and NU’s 1-0 lead felt much larger.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Bent-Cole went on one of her trademark one-woman fastbreaks. It led to a penalty corner, and while Wadas’ shot was blocked, Northwestern earned another corner. The ‘Cats once again came up empty, though, as Tromp’s powerful shot rocketed off the crossbar.

The failure to capitalize seemed to give the RedHawks a boost. After over 35 fruitless minutes, they finally earned a penalty corner. Madison Workman put the ball into play, but the shot by Paula Pena Martinez was denied by Annabel Skubisz, the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year. Skubisz’s save smothered the Miami momentum, and while Pena Martinez did earn another shot a minute later, it was blocked.

The Wildcats earned their fifth penalty corner of the afternoon with under three minutes to play in the third quarter. Marshall set up once more, and this time the ball went to Tromp again. This time, she did not hit the crossbar. Tromp fired the shot low and to the left, and all RedHawks goalkeeper Isabelle Perese could do was flail helplessly as the ball went by. With under 20 minutes to play, Northwestern had doubled its lead to 2-0.

Miami wouldn’t go quietly, however, The RedHawks earned a penalty corner of their own less than a minute later, but the shot by Claudia Negrete Garcia went wide of the goal. Miami couldn’t bring the deficit back to a single goal, and Northwestern would quickly take advantage of the rapidly shifting momentum.

Bent-Cole once again took the ball and knifed right through the RedHawks defense. She finished the play off with a powerful shot up high while moving across the goal, and the ball once again ended up in the back of Miami’s net. With the third quarter coming to a close, Northwestern had put up three goals while keeping the shutout alive.

The ‘Cats continued to put their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter. The team earned two penalty corners in the first three minutes of the final frame, but Perese was able to deny both Wadas and Tromp. She was able to garner an even more impressive save about three minutes later, when she was able to stymie a wide-open Halsey, who had leaked behind the defense.

With half the fourth quarter gone, Northwestern had their best break of the day. Regan Cornelius delivered a beautiful pass to Wadas, who passed to Bent-Cole, who gave it back to Wadas. The chase was on for the RedHawks, who only stopped the attack by tripping Wadas up inside the circle. However, the call on the field was overturned, and Miami would retake possession.

The visitors would parlay that possession into a penalty corner, but were once again turned back by a stifling Northwestern defense. The first shot, by Negrete Garcia, was blocked, and the second went wide of the boards by a significant margin. Of the Redhawks’ six shots in the game, just one was on goal.

Miami would manage another shot over a minute later, but it was once again wide and saved by Wildcat defender Katie Jones. From there, Northwestern would just run the game out, completing a masterpiece of a game with a 3-0 opening round win. They nearly made it 4-0 after Halsey broke past the defense again, but Perese made two massive saves, making the margin of victory look slightly more palatable. The game was the 13th on the season that the ‘Cats won by multiple goals.

Northwestern will face off against No. 10 Louisville, the one team it has lost to this season, in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. You can catch the action on Big Ten Plus.