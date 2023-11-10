Three takeaways from Northwestern women’s basketball’s 92-86 win over UIC

In its season opener, Northwestern took on UIC in a battle of Illinois schools at Welsh Ryan Arena. It was a tight game; UIC even led 44-30 at half. But the ‘Cats managed to eke out the W by a score of 92-86, handing UIC its first loss of the young season. Here’s three takeaways from the first ‘Cats’ contest of the year:

Paige Mott is both a leader a rebounding machine

The senior out of Philadelphia was a strong player for Northwestern in 2022-23, and she started off this season with a bang. Mott dropped 13 points on 50% shooting, and she had 20 boards. 20! For reference, Mott averaged four rebounds per contest last season.

Against UIC, Mott’s rebounds were leading to extra possessions, putback attempts and defensive stands that helped Northwestern climb back into the contest and, eventually, into the lead. One of them led to a huge bucket late in the game when she grabbed an offensive board that led to an and-one after she went back up with it through contact. The basket gave the ‘Cats a one point lead.

Going into the season, it was clear that Mott would be a critical offensive player for Northwestern as well as one of its senior leaders. But if she’s going to be this impactful in other areas of the game as well, the ‘Cats will be very pleased.

Melannie Daley has taken a step, or two, or three

This is Daley’s third season in a Northwestern uniform, and she’s never before averaged more than 6.5 points. That was in her freshman year. Last season, as a sophomore, Daley was limited to just nine games and averaged only 4.6 points per game and less than one rebound and assist per night.

It was a whole different story for her in the first game of her third year against UIC. Daley was a dominant force, pouring in 25 points on 12-of-21 shooting. If we’re being picky, sure, she could have been more efficient. But if Northwestern is going to get that kind of offensive production from Daley, then it’s hard to complain. She’s not much of a threat from beyond the arc, and she’s not bringing a ton of other things to the table offensively, but clearly she has a nose for the basket.

Daley played 41 minutes in the contest. It was right in line with what Mott, Caileigh Walsh and Caroline Lau played. She’s going to be a staple in this starting lineup, and Northwestern will hope she can replicate the success she had against UIC putting points on the board. That is, after all, the simplest way to win basketball games.

The ‘Cats have to improve defensively

Giving up 86 points at home to a non-conference foe is not ideal, especially when that non-conference foe only put up 67 points in its first game at Loyola Chicago. Granted, it was the ‘Cats’ first game, and it also went into overtime. But even if you take away the OT period, Northwestern still allowed 75. If the defense looks like it did come Big Ten play, things are going to be bleak.

The ‘Cats allowed two of UICs taller guards, Keke Rimmer and Dais’Ja Trotter, to each score 22 points. It didn’t inspire confidence in Northwestern’s ability to handle bigger players who can also shoot the basketball.

In the third quarter, Northwestern settled things down, only allowing eight points in the frame. The ‘Cats will hope to find that form on the defensive side of the floor again in their next game, a daytime battle at home against Omaha on Sunday.