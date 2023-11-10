Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Dayton: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Now, it really gets fun. Friday night. Welsh-Ryan Arena. One of the best non-conference opponents on Northwestern’s slate coming to town. The Wildcats will face one of their toughest early-season tests tonight against the Dayton Flyers, and will look to start 2-0 for the fourth-straight season. Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s clash. Follow along here!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -5, O/U 129 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: None*

*Chris Collins said on Thursday afternoon that Nick Martinelli, who was on a minutes restriction against Binghamton due to a lower-body injury, is “going to be able to play a little bit longer” against Dayton.

Dayton: G Malachi Smith (knee) — Out for season