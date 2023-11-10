Rapid Reaction: Northwestern prevails 71-66 in back-and-forth affair with Dayton, moves to 2-0

In a game Northwestern (2-0, 0-0 B1G) led for over 35 minutes, the ‘Cats outlasted Dayton (1-1, 0-0 A10) in a 71-66 dogfight.

For Northwestern, Ryan Langborg led the way offensively with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, with Brooks Barnhizer contributing 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Boo Buie, in foul trouble late, added 15 points with a 5-of-9 shooting clip and four assists.

Koby Brea’s 15 points and four threes — along with DaRon Holmes’ 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists — kept the Flyers in a game that was back-and-forth until the final minutes. Dayton thrived from three-point land as a team, shooting 12-of-23 from beyond the arc.

Matthew Nicholson got the ‘Cats out in front early, winning the opening tip and feeding Ryan Langborg on a backdoor baseline cut to give Northwestern an early two points. Two minutes later, Nicholson continued to orchestrate the offense, dishing a crosscourt pass to an open Buie in the corner who drained a triple.

Dayton responded with some shooting of its own as Javon Bennett cashed in on a wing three for the Flyers’ first points of the night. Buie got back to work though, connecting on a paint floater. That sent Northwestern into the first media timeout with a 9-3 lead.

Out of the first break, Dayton pulled to within three, as Enoch Cheeks nailed a corner trey for his team’s second triple of the evening. After a Nick Martinelli floater added two more to Northwestern’s lead, the Flyers tacked on another triple with Bennett sinking his second three of the contest to put the score at 11-9.

The ‘Cats responded with a Brooks Barnhizer mid-range paint fadeaway and two Nicholson free throws to make it 15-9. However, every time it felt like Northwestern had an opportunity to pull ahead through the first 10 minutes of play, Dayton’s magic from downtown continued. this time Koby Brea banging home the Flyers’ fourth three to make it 15-12.

With the score at 17-14, Langborg flashed his offensive skills, using the crossover to dribble inside, spin away from a defender and connect on a pure mid-range jumper to push the ‘Cats ahead. Two-and-a-half minutes later, Langborg banked in a wing three. Forty seconds after that, he made it eight straight Northwestern points on a basket at the rim.

But the Flyers’ offense found its groove with two layups by Cheeks, a dunk from Holmes and a high-arcing looper off Bennet’s left hand for Dayton’s first lead of the night with 4:53 left in the first half. That was the last time the Flyers scored for the rest of the first half.

The ‘Cats grabbed the lead back thanks to a Nick Martinelli diving cut to the hoop. Martinelli tacked on three more backing down DaRon Holmes II in the paint, connecting on the left-handed hook for an and-one, putting Northwestern up 31-25 with two minutes left in the first half. That got the ‘Cats cooking, with Buie darting past defenders for two layups in the final seventy seconds, sending Northwestern into the locker room on an 11-0 run.

With a 35-25 lead at the half, Langborg’s 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Buie’s nine points on 4-of-7 shooting led the way for Northwestern’s offense, which went into the break shooting 62.5% from the field. After a tough offensive start to the evening, Dayton, led by Bennett’s eight points, and its three-point shooting kept the Flyers within striking distance canning 5-of-13 from deep.

Langborg’s hot shooting continued to open the second half, as he sniped another triple to send Welsh-Ryan Arena into chants of, “Ryan Langborg!” But the Flyers found a rhythm with Holmes swishing a wing three and tacking on two more at the line after getting fouled by Nicholson at the rim. Thirty seconds later, Holmes tripled from the same wing and the next Dayton possession, Bennett’s third three of the game leveled things at 38-38, forcing Chris Collins to call a timeout with 16:19 left.

Stopping the 11-0 Dayton run, Preston took a Buie dish and rose up with the right hand to put the ‘Cats up 40-38. With momentum up in the air, Buie stole a possession from the Flyers drawing a charge in transition. On Northwestern’s next offensive sequence, Barnhizer found a wide open Nicholson inside ,who flushed it home with two hands for a 42-39 Northwestern lead. Barnhizer continued to provide Northwestern with offense burying a one-legged mid-range fadeaway to put the ‘Cats up five.

But every time Northwestern punched Dayton in the mouth, the Flyers responded with a triple. Brea’s second three of the evening and a Holmes hammer on top of Nicholson vaporized the Northwestern lead to tie things 44-44. Brea’s torrid stretch from downtown continued, this time hoisting one in the dying seconds of the shot clock from Chicago to pull the Flyers ahead by two. Less than two minutes later, Brea converted on an and-one through contact from Buie — his third foul of the game. Buie picked up his fourth foul defending Nate Santos with 9:12 left forcing Collins to pull the superstar with the ‘Cats trailing 51-50.

With the momentum swinging back towards the visitors, Barnhizer backed down his defender for another post score. After getting fouled by Cheeks, he made two at the charity stripe to give the ‘Cats a 54-51 advantage with under eight minutes to play. After the Flyers and ‘Cats traded buckets, two Ty Berry blasts from deep boosted the ‘Cats to a 62-55 lead sending Northwestern’s student section into an uproar.

The Flyers answered with Brea splashing another contested triple with four minutes left. And after two Langborg free-throws extended the lead, Santos heaved another trey from the corner, pulling the Flyers to within three with under three to play.

Clinging to a 64-61 lead, Northwestern, powered by Buie, tacked on two more, with the star sinking two free throws at the line to put the ‘Cats ahead by five. Holmes responded for Dayton, blowing past Nicholson to finish at the rim to keep the Flyers within one possession.

After Langborg converted only one-of-two from the line, Dayton marched the other way feeding Santos inside for a wide-open layup, cutting the ‘Cats lead to two. The Flyers immediately called timeout to set up their full-court press, but Northwestern broke through adding two more from Buie at the stripe with eighteen seconds to go. And after Bennett made only one-of-two from the line with 10 seconds to go, Langborg grabbed the rebound, all but icing the game. The transfer added two more from the free-throw line after a Kobe Elvis foul and the ‘Cats escaped with the hard-fought win.

The ‘Cats will be back in action on Tuesday against Western Michigan with tip-off inside Welsh-Ryan Arena scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.