Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

After a last-second defeat to Iowa last weekend, Northwestern travels to Camp Randall Stadium to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column and secure a bowl spot. Here is everything that you should know heading into today’s Big Ten West clash.

Broadcast Information

Location: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. C.T

TV/Streaming: FS1/Fox Sports App

Radio: WGN Radio 720 AM

Betting Line (via Odds Shark)

Wisconsin -12, O/U 43.5

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT: TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE: QB Ben Bryant, DL Sean McLaughlin, TE Duke Olges

Wisconsin Injury Report

OUT: RB Chez Mellusi (season), CB Michael Mack, CB Max Lofy, S Kamao’i Latu, S Jackson Trudgeon, OLB Aaron Witt, OL Max Rader, OL Peyton Lange, TE Angel Toombs, TE Michael Cerniglia Jr., WR Chris Brooks Jr., TE Jack Pugh, OLB Jordan Mayer

QUESTIONABLE: QB Tanner Mordecai, RB Braelon Allen, WR Chimere Dike