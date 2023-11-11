Stock up, stock down from Northwestern’s 24-10 road upset over Wisconsin

1,092 days later, the streak is over!

Yes, Northwestern won a game last season in Ireland, which is not Ryan Field, but that was a neutral-site game deemed a home win for the ‘Cats. This means that for the first time since 2020 against Purdue, Northwestern has won an away game thanks to a 24-10 victory in Madison against the Badgers

Stock Up

Ben Bryant

In his first game back from a four-game injury absence, Ben Bryant looked like he hadn’t skipped a beat. The Cincinnati transfer led the ‘Cats on four consecutive scoring drives to start the game as Northwestern pounced to a 24-3 halftime lead without ever punting the ball away.

Bryant finished the day with three touchdowns, two coming in the air and another on the ground. He finished the day with 195 passing yards, completing 69% of his passes. Throughout, Bryant looked poised, quickly identifying blitzing Badgers and slicing up the defense while completing passes to seven different receivers. The signal-caller showed glimpses of it in the second half of the Minnesota game, but this performance was the exact type of spark NU envisioned when it brought Bryant in via the transfer portal.

Third-down offense

Coaches will tell you, games are won and lost on third down. And you can’t do much better than Northwestern did on money downs in the first half. A week after going 6-of-17 on third downs, the Wildcats converted each of their first 10 first downs. Ten! In the air or on the ground, there was nothing the Badger defense could do to stymie this offensive attack. And these weren’t third-and-one gimmes that could be easily converted — Northwestern’s average third-down distance to go in the first half was 5.9 yards.

The first failed conversion came with just over a minute to go in the first half, when the ‘Cats couldn’t punch the ball in on a third-and-goal from the 13-yard line. Even with the miss, Northwestern was able to tack on another three points thanks to Jack Olsen’s leg.

Bend-but-don’t-break defense

The score at halftime was 24-3. The final score? 24-10, only due to a garbage time touchdown with under 15 seconds on the game clock. Northwestern’s offense went completely silent in the second half, but the defense picked up the slack. After a great first half featuring a red zone stand and a missed field goal, the Northwestern D flexed its muscle for the second consecutive game. Despite strong Wisconsin field position, Northwestern’s defense in the second half forced two punts, a crucial turnover on downs in the red zone and a fumble.

Late in the season, the defense is really rounding into form and playing some of its best ball, led by the back-seven. Despite a middling pass rush, Northwestern has remedied most of its early-season tackling issues and the secondary has continued to give offenses problems. In the last eight quarters, the defense has only given up 20 points against the two teams most pundits projected to be the class of the Big Ten West.

Honorable Mentions: Run defense, fast starts, the loss-win-loss-win alternating pattern, Jump Around

Stock Down

The field position game

The NU defense made several clutch stops during the game, but the special teams did no favors for Northwestern in terms of field position today. The average starting field position for the ‘Cats was at their own 20, including one drive that started at the 10 and two that began at Northwestern’s eight.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s average drive started at the 34, including possessions that kicked off at the 37, 42, 49 and Northwestern 48. Some of these were a result of poor Northwestern positioning on punts, but there were also several instances of shallow kickoffs that allowed for deep Badger returns. It’s fortunate that this statistical disparity did not show up in the final score, but it’s worth monitoring going forward.

Luke Fickell

It turns out that the AAC ain’t the Big Ten. The three-time AAC Coach of the Year was one of the biggest pickups for any team this offseason. The Badgers swiftly signed Fickell to a seven-year, $54.6 million contract. While it wasn’t reasonable to expect Ben Bryant’s former coach to take Wisconsin to the College Football Playoff in his first year, I do think it’s fair to qualify this season as a disappointment.

In a season where the Big Ten West was wide open for anyone’s taking, Wisconsin suffered an October loss to Iowa, the team that looks to be the clear favorite to represent the division in Indianapolis. Despite the loss, Wisconsin was still very much in the mix. But the past two weeks effectively sealed the nail in the coffin with last week’s brutal 20-14 loss to Indiana, who hadn’t won a conference matchup before that game, and Northwestern, a team the Badgers beat by 35 points a season ago. Bowl eligibility is still likely for Fickell’s squad, but the team failed to capitalize on this window of the Big Ten divisional structure, an opportunity that will no longer be available when four new teams join the Big Ten next fall.

The Northwestern-Wisconsin rivalry

When the new scheduling model came out to accommodate the four new teams in the Big Ten, I was disappointed to see that Wisconsin was not on Northwestern’s list of protected rivals. With Northwestern’s 14-point victory on Saturday, it marks the eighth consecutive matchup between the Badgers and Wildcats to end without a one-score game. Only two games since 2010 have finished as tight contests.

It will be odd to not play Wisconsin on an annual basis, but if the on-field product continues to be so poor, maybe it’s for the best.

Honorable Mentions: Second-half offense, road losing streaks, consistent pass rush