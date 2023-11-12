David Braun should be Northwestern’s next head football coach.

On July 26, David Braun took to the podium at Big Ten Media Day for his first appearance as interim head coach. Thrust into a position he did not ask for, Braun sat at the podium for an hour, fielding hard questions regarding a hazing scandal, before his time at NU, that led to Pat Fitzgerald’s termination. Remember, he had only been an employee of the University for six months, interim head coach for two weeks, and was the first Northwestern representative to face the media.

As the questions continued to fire, Braun handled each with poise, giving thoughtful answers to each person. As I left Lucas Oil Stadium that day, I turned to my colleagues Bradley Locker and Ethan Segall with astonishment, simply saying, “Braun crushed that.” Braun passed his first test as the face of the program with flying colors.

It has been 109 days since Braun took the podium at Indianapolis, and he has continued to pass each test he has faced. Heading to Wisconsin this week, Braun faced his biggest challenge since taking over the ‘Cats, and he had his team prepared. Northwestern cruised to a 24-10 victory, dominating the Badgers for 60 minutes, to get to 5-5. It was Northwestern’s first road win in nearly 1,100 days, the first win in Madison since 2015 and the first time the Badgers gave up 24 points in the first half at home since 2008.

If you had said this 100 days ago, Wildcat fans would have laughed hysterically; now, it is a reality because of David Braun. For the first time since 1903, a Northwestern head coach has won five games in their first season at the helm.

If it was not clear after the first nine games of the season, it was made clear inside Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon: David Braun has earned the right to be Northwestern’s permanent head football coach. It is time to remove the interim tag.

“He’s the guy everyone looks to and we’ll follow him wherever he goes,” Northwestern QB Ben Bryant said postgame. “We love him as our head coach.”

When I first learned about who David Braun was last January, everyone I talked to mentioned that football was always second to Coach Braun — it was the individual who always came first. Michael Tutsie, who played for Braun at North Dakota State, told me that Braun is his daughter’s godfather. I didn’t get a chance to meet Coach Braun until NU’s Pro Day, where he spent half an hour chatting with us.

I still remember the grin across his face when I asked him if his sons had tried Chicago-style pizza before, which led to a lively Lou Malnati’s vs. Giordano’s debate. While we did discuss defensive schematics, I could not tell you a single thing he said about playing a 4-3 base defense or the role of a box safety. However, I had one takeaway leaving Ryan Fieldhouse that day: Coach Braun is exactly as advertised, and the defense was going to take massive steps forward.

While it has not always been pretty, it is hard to argue that NU’s defense has not improved over the season. Northwestern has given up 20 points in the last eight quarters, including a garbage-time touchdown yesterday. The run defense, which was heavily criticized earlier this season, has given up just three yards per carry in the last two games. One year ago, the ‘Cats allowed nearly 200 yards a game on the ground; comparatively, Braun’s unit is giving up 150 rushing yards a game. While it may not seem like a huge drop, the improvement week after week displays that the Wildcats are getting better under Coach Braun. For the first time in three years, it finally feels like the ‘Cats are back on track.

“We love to go out and execute the plan he’s putting the place in for us,” linebacker Bryce Gallagher said postgame. “We want him to be here for a long time. We want to battle with him each week.”

It is a battle each week for Braun and the Wildcats. The ‘Cats have traded wins and losses each week this season and were 0-3 on the road in 2023. Yet, the Wildcats are never down on the mat.

As Iggy Dowling wrote about following the Minnesota game, the resilience Northwestern has shown on the field this season embodies the resilience its head coach has shown since taking over the role in July. It would have been incredibly easy for Braun, who had never coached a snap at the FBS level before, to throw in the towel, go through the motions and begin looking for his next job. Instead, he did the exact opposite.

“What I’ve learned over the years is that, at the end of the day, we coach people,” Braun said postgame. “We coach student-athletes. We don’t coach football players.”

Braun has poured everything he has into this program, both as a play-caller and head coach. Has he made mistakes along the way? Absolutely. However, there is no argument that Northwestern shows up each week ready to play and will be in a competitive game. That is all coaching. While the Wildcats may not come out victorious every week, fans eagerly tune into each game to watch NU play, a sentence that has not been uttered in a couple of years. Not only has David Braun reinvigorated the team, he has also galvanized an entire fan base. If that alone is not enough evidence to show why he should be named head coach, then I don’t know what will.

If you opened X on Saturday night, you probably saw dozens of Northwestern players tweet #removethetag. Well, they are spot on. Most outsiders, including myself, picked Northwestern to win less than three games this season, and this team has exceeded every expectation. For the first time since 2020, Northwestern football is fun to watch, and it is because of the man leading the way. There are two weeks left in the season, and NU sits at 5-5, just one (or maybe zero) win away from clinching a bowl birth. Flashback 100 days, and those words are incomprehensible.

So, Dr. Derrick Gragg, this is the easiest decision you’ll ever have to make: remove the interim tag from David Braun’s title. He is the perfect coach to lead Northwestern football for the foreseeable future.