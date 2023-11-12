Rapid Reaction: Field hockey defeats Louisville 3-2 in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, head to third straight Final Four

The Cardiac ‘Cats strike again.

Northwestern punched its ticket to its third-straight final four after defeating Louisville 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon. Lauren Wadas was the hero of the game, scoring the game-winner with 66 seconds remaining in regulation.

All five goals in this game were scored off of corners. Freshman Ilse Tromp was responsible for two of Northwestern’s, while senior Lauren Wadas nailed the game-winner at the end of the fourth quarter. Senior goalie Annabel Skubisz recorded five saves. Overall, the Wildcats barely outshot the Cardinals 11-9.

Louisville drew a corner less than four minutes into the first quarter, but Emila Kaczmarcyk’s shot was saved by Skubisz. Three minutes later, the Cardinals drew two consecutive corners, with the latter one resulting in a goal from Minna Tremonti to put her team in the lead.

Northwestern, trailing for the first time in four games, wasted no time tying things up less than two minutes later as freshman Ilse Tromp ripped a ball past Louisville goalie Merlijn van der Vegt into the back of the net for a goal. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 1-1.

The second quarter saw relatively little offensive action, with a good portion of ballplay happening in the midfield and neither team taking a single shot for 12 straight minutes. The Wildcats drew a corner nine minutes into the quarter, but the call for a corner was overturned.

Louisville’s Rylie Wollerton took the first shot of the second quarter with three minutes left off a corner, but it was stopped by Skubisz. The Cardinals got another corner instantly but failed to capitalize. As the half headed to a close, Northwestern graduate student Peyton Halsey recorded her team’s shot of the quarter but the ball deflected off the shin pad of van der Vegt.

Even with the game tied headed into halftime, Louisville was arguably the better team offensively in the first half, outshooting the Wildcats 6-2 and drawing three more corners than them.

Northwestern got to the circle less than two minutes into the third quarter, with freshman Olivia Bent-Cole taking the first shot of the second half—a shot that was saved by van der Vegt. Later, the Wildcats drew two more corners, with the former one resulting in senior Lauren Wadas shooting wide and the latter one leading to Tromp’s shot getting stopped by van der Vegt once again.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Louisville scored to make it 2-1, with Aimee Plumb’s shot off a corner going past Skubisz. The Cardinals only took one shot in this quarter, but they made the most of it.

Once again, Northwestern wouldn’t let Louisville’s lead last, as Tromp scored following a corner to begin the fourth quarter. Graduate student Alia Marshall was credited for the assist. The Wildcats drew another corner two minutes later, but couldn’t take the lead as van der Vegt blocked Tromp’s shot — her fourth save of the day.

The Wildcats and the Cardinals both made deep runs down each others’ sides of the field at the end of the quarter, but neither team could score. Bent-Cole took her second shot of the day with three minutes left in the game, but the ball barely missed the net. But when Northwestern was a player up, they took the opportunity to draw a corner, which resulted in a Wadas goal. That goal ended up being the game-winner to send the Wildcats to the Final Four.

Northwestern will face Duke in the NCAA semi-finals on Nov. 17. The winner of that matchup will face either UNC or Virginia in the national championship game.