Five things we learned from Northwestern’s commanding win over Wisconsin

The ‘Cats picked up yet another win in their seesawing season, putting them at 5-5 and tied for second place in the B1G West. Here’s five things we learned from the purple-and-white’s astounding drubbing of the Badgers in Madison.

1. Ben Bryant is back and playing with confidence

Bryant didn’t miss a beat in his first game back in the lineup since NU’s loss to Penn State on Sept. 30. He came out firing on the ‘Cats’ first drive, rolling out to the left and finding Bryce Kirtz for a six-yard gain. From there, Bryant completed six of his next seven passes as he found holes in the Badger defense. He finished the drive by finding a wide-open A.J. Henning for a 23-yard touchdown, and the ‘Cats didn’t slow down from there.

NU’s second drive saw more of the same confidence out of Bryant, as he moved well within the pocket and fit his passes into some tight windows. He led the ‘Cats down the field yet again and capped it off with a one-yard keeper to make it 14-3. From Cam Johnson’s easy 24-yard TD to Henning’s unbelievable one-handed 41-yard grab, Bryant commanded the offense with ease in the first half. He led the ‘Cats to a whopping 294 total yards after just 30 minutes.

It was encouraging (and truthfully, relieving) to watch Bryant put together such a dominant half of football. After an inconsistent month from Brendan Sullivan, the ‘Cats looked rejuvenated on the offensive end in Madison. Bryant will look to keep his foot on the gas pedal against a lackluster Purdue team at home on Saturday.

2. The secondary came to play

NU’s defensive backs had themselves a day at Camp Randall, holding Tanner Mordecai to just 255 passing yards on 45 attempts. Garnett Hollis Jr. used his 6-foot-1 frame to force an incompletion and bring up fourth down on Wisconsin’s second drive of the game, showing off the clamps he would put on the Badgers’ receivers all game long. In the second quarter, Jaheem Joseph flew in for a bone-crushing tackle in the open field, forcing the Badgers to punt yet again.

Even after Coco Azema went down with a lower-body injury before halftime, the ‘Cats’ secondary didn’t give Mordecai an inch. Rod Heard executed a “Peanut Punch” to perfection in the fourth quarter, and Hollis Jr. swooped in to recover the loose ball. Overall, the ‘Cats notched five pass breakups, and outside of two long passes in the first half, Mordecai averaged a measly 6.4 yards per completion. We’ll have to keep an eye on Azema’s status going forward, but David Braun has NU’s secondary playing at an elite level right now.

3. NU’s D-line stood on business

Coming into Saturday afternoon, Badgers running back Braelon Allen was averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the season. The ‘Cats immediately shut him down on Wisconsin’s first two drives, allowing just three yards on his only three carries. Head coach Luke Fickell took the banged-up Allen out for the rest of the game, subbing in the twitchy freshman Cade Yacamelli. That didn’t matter much to NU’s D-line — through three quarters, they gave up just 34 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Aidan Hubbard got to the QB for his fifth sack in three games, and Kenny Soares Jr. picked up his first sack of the season. The ‘Cats entered the day allowing the second-most yards on the ground in the B1G, but they didn’t show it in Madison. NU executed their defensive plan perfectly — the combination of stuffing the run and utilizing a two-high shell gave Mordecai no choice but to play an ultra-conservative brand of football.

4. NU will go bowling this year

The Wildcats picked up their fifth win of the season and ended a horrific 14-game losing streak on the road. Now at 5-5, NU is one win away from qualifying for its first bowl appearance since 2021. That year, Northwestern won the Citrus Bowl against Auburn behind quarterback Peyton Ramsey and a freshman Cam Porter. How the times have changed — the ‘Cats have had their fair share of turmoil and hardships between then and now.

NU’s final two games will be at home against Purdue and at Illinois. The Boilermakers sit at 3-7, and while they just beat Minnesota 49-30, they also got walloped by Wisconsin in late September. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini are in a five-way tie with NU for second place in the B1G West. Braun has taken the ‘Cats too far this season to not pick up the sixth and final win necessary to qualify for a bowl. Speaking of Braun...

5. Take the interim tag off David Braun

It’s truly extraordinary what Braun has done in his first year at the FBS level. His performance as defensive coordinator for North Dakota State spoke for itself, but there were obviously questions as to how he would handle the jump to a competitive B1G landscape, especially after being thrust into the head coaching job. He has more than delivered, instilling his relentless nature and drive into NU’s players.

This passion was evident in Madison — he was absolutely hyped after Wisconsin kicker Nathaniel Vakos missed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Before the fourth quarter began, the ‘Cats danced their hearts out on the sideline to “Jump Around.” There’s just a different energy that was completely missing from the team last season. Derrick Gragg, don’t make a mistake this winter. You have the perfect coach to lead the ‘Cats of the future right here.