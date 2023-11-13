Northwestern field hockey constantly finds new ways to win, and it resulted in a Final Four trip

Headed into Northwestern field hockey’s quarterfinal NCAA tournament game against Louisville, it hadn’t trailed against an opponent in 21 days. But against Louisville, the Wildcats were trailing twice, and I was feeling a little unsure of their winning chances.

Maybe it was because Louisville was the only team to beat Northwestern this season. Maybe it was because I’m so used to seeing Northwestern lead. Maybe it was because the Cardinals were a better offensive team than the Wildcats in the first half, outshooting them and drawing three more corners. And maybe it was because the Northwestern defense hadn’t allowed two goals in a game since Sept. 22. I could not pinpoint the exact reason for my skepticism, but it was there.

But the Wildcats knew better than to get overtaken by panic when they trailed — the key to bouncing back was remaining calm. And clearly, Northwestern had more faith in itself than I did, because neither of Louisville’s leads during this game lasted more than three minutes.

“We kept our composure, and like Tracy [Fuchs] said, we’re a super resilient team,” senior Lauren Wadas said of bouncing back after a Louisville goal.

Northwestern’s win against Louisville was a strange one. The two teams combined for five goals, all of them coming from corners. Following the two instances that the Cardinals scored, the Wildcats fired back immediately to tie things up, so it was very difficult to tell which team had momentum. For nearly 55 minutes of this 60-minute-long matchup, the game was tied.

Strange games have become normal for Northwestern. Throughout the season, the Wildcats have played and beaten several different opponents in several different unique ways. Take the Big Ten Tournament against Maryland, which remained scoreless until Northwestern freshman Olivia Bent-Cole came in clutch during double overtime. Or the semi-finals of the same tournament versus Ohio State, where the team’s only goals came from a brief third-quarter explosion of momentum. And then the most tense of them all —against Rutgers in the regular season, which went to a penalty shootout.

So this time, if Northwestern was going to win by participating in this back-and-forth goal exchange off penalty corners, then so be it. Head coach Tracy Fuchs knew Louisville was a team that liked to dominate on possession, so she wanted her players to simply go out there, do what they could, and play the game.

“Louisville is one of the best-coached teams, so I knew they’d have a really solid game plan,” Fuchs said. “I wanted us to play our hockey, which is ‘whistles mean go, let’s get on the run.’ If we lose it, who cares, we get it back — that’s how we generate our attack. They held us pretty good in the first half, and then I thought we really loosened up in the third and fourth quarter and really started playing our game.”

Northwestern ended up getting the last laugh, as Wadas scored the game-winning goal off a corner drawn by sophomore Greta Hinke with just 67 seconds left in the game. Those 67 seconds were the only time in the game where Northwestern was up, but they were the seconds that clinched the team’s spot in the Final Four.

I think that ties back to Fuchs’ point. In the end, it wasn’t the narrative of how Northwestern played that mattered, it was that the ‘Cats simply played field hockey and got the job done.

“I’ve done this a million times in practice and [this] is no different,” Wadas said of her goal. “[Hinke] gave us a really great shot at winning the game, and I was happy we were able to finish it.”

Headed into the Final Four, Northwestern must be ready to win in more unique ways. When it played its’ semi-final opponent Duke earlier in the regular season, it had to overcome a two-goal deficit to take the win. It’s always difficult to play, let alone beat, a team two times in a season, so Northwestern’s difficult early-season win is in no way definitive of what will happen in the semi-finals.

Fuchs thinks that the Cats’ are a different team compared to when they last played Duke, citing the injuries of sophomores Maja Zivojnovic and Aerin Kyrs as just one reason why.

“Our corner has developed, their corner has developed,” Fuchs said. “We’ll have to re-scout them, see what they are doing differently — I’m sure they will do the same.”

That being said, there’s a different type of momentum to this year’s Northwestern team compared to the last two Final Four teams. From Big Ten titles to a near-undefeated season, this squad has accomplished everything that there is to accomplish in a season except the grand prize. This is unlike the past two seasons, where the Wildcats came into the Final Four with bad losses from earlier in the year.

In addition, Fuchs thinks that this year’s squad is much more balanced than it was in the past, compared to past teams that were more dependent on one or two superstars.

“We’ve had some really high-scoring, high-profile players,” Fuchs said. “And we have that now, but we’re so even across three lines. We have an amazing defense, our midfield is as good as anybody’s in the country, and our forwards have the ability to not only draw shots but generate a lot of corners.”

All in all, even if it doesn’t come out of Chapel Hill next weekend with the coveted national championship trophy, Northwestern has already given us a season for the history books. So let’s try to take in every single moment of it that we can.

“It’s really hard to go to a Final Four, and to do it three years in a row,” Fuchs said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group, and what a rewarding season it’s been no matter what happens from here.”