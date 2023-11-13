Around the Big Ten, Week Eleven: The closing arguments are being prepped

Another week in the Big Ten comes and goes with multiple teams still finding out major details about themselves. Michigan found out that they truly belong at the top of the conference. Penn State (and their fans) found out that the team’s early success was fool’s gold once more. Indiana and Illinois discovered they were actually allowed to play offense despite playing in the Big Ten. Rutgers found out that offense doesn’t apply when playing Iowa. And the entire Big Ten West found out just how hard it is to clinch bowl eligibility when everyone is equally as good as each other. All that and more on this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten!

Statement: Made

After Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended less than 24 hours before the Wolverines’ game against Penn State, it seemed like James Franklin was in prime position to collect a top-10 win, which has been a rare feat during his tenure as head coach of the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately for him, that win failed to come to fruition, as the Wolverines decided to make a statement not only to the Big Ten, but to the rest of the country. Michigan defeated Penn State 24-15 despite having no official pass attempts in the second half, having no head coach and having to play in one of the most hostile road environments in the nation. While you can question a few calls made during the game by Franklin (like his decisions on when to go for two or when to go for it on fourth down) or the poor play of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, it was the Wolverines who dictated every aspect of the game.

Michigan ended the game with 32 straight runs, leaving Heisman hopeful J.J. McCarthy entirely out of the second half game plan. It worked and it felt intentional. It was clear the team felt it had a point to prove and wanted to prove it immediately. Michigan star running back Blake Corum had 26 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. In total, the Wolverines rushed 46 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns against what was previously the top-ranked rushing defense in the nation. Looking at the bigger picture, the win itself makes a statement of its own. The Wolverines now have a ranked win to their credit, something that was previously missing from their College Football Playoff resume. They’re also one step closer to achieving their goal of reaching a third consecutive conference championship game, with games against Maryland and Ohio State as the only remaining obstacles in their path.

Big Ten teams discover offense

Speaking of obstacles, there were none to be found in the game Saturday between Illinois and Indiana. The teams combined for 93 points in a 48-45 Illinois win, which the Fighting Illini won in overtime on a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Paddock to wide receiver Isaiah Williams. The touchdown pass was the last of four Paddock threw. He finished the game 24-of-36 for 507 passing yards and four touchdowns. Williams had a game himself, as he had nine receptions for 200 yards even and an additional touchdown to go along with the game-winner. They were two parts of a big three for the Fighting Illini in this one, as running back Reggie Love III feasted on the Indiana defense as well. Love had 24 carries for 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Hoosiers showed some offensive prowess of their own, highlighted by Brendan Sorsby and Donaven McCulley. Sorsby threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns. McCulley had 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Indiana, it couldn’t keep up the offensive momentum in overtime, as they had to settle for a field goal, allowing Paddock to win it for the Fighting Illini on the touchdown to Williams. The result for the Hoosiers was ultimately one of heartbreak, while elation followed Illinois as it got one step closer to bowl eligibility.

Bowl Watch!

With just a couple of games remaining, it’s time to update everyone on where each team stands in relation to bowl eligibility. For starters, everyone will be separated into their respective categories. From there, any new developments will be explained. Let’s get into it.

Clinched: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Maryland, Rutgers

Welcome Maryland to this elite group, as its 13-10 win over Nebraska in Lincoln not only broke a four-game losing streak, but also guaranteed the Terrapins bowl eligibility. It was a much needed win for the Terps, as they play Michigan and Rutgers to end the season, both schools that previously clinched their spots in bowl season.

In the hunt: Northwestern, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota

Where to begin? Northwestern won. Nebraska lost. Wisconsin lost. Minnesota lost. Each team now sits at 5-5 with two games remaining. Northwestern collected a shocking win in Madison over Wisconsin 24-10 in starting quarterback Ben Bryant’s return. The win exponentially increases the Wildcats odds of getting to six wins, as they now sit with five wins with games against Purdue and Illinois left to be played. After their heartbreaking loss to Maryland, Nebraska has games on the road against Wisconsin and at home against Iowa remaining. That situation looks murky.

As does Wisconsin’s. The Badgers have the afformentioned game against Nebraska this upcoming weekend and follow it up with their rivalry game on the road against Minnesota. Speaking of the Golden Gophers, they lost to Purdue this weekend 49-30 and they have a game against Ohio State on deck. Assuming they lose that one, their bowl hopes ride on that rivalry game against the Badgers, setting up a tense couple of weeks in both locker rooms.

Eliminated: Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State

Better luck next year to Indiana and Michigan State! As mentioned above, Indiana lost 48-45 to Illinois Saturday, which gives them seven losses on the season and leaves them on the outside looking in for bowl season. Michigan State joined the Hoosiers with seven losses after losing to Ohio State 38-3 this weekend, putting an exclamation point on a tumultuous season. The two join Purdue, who had already been eliminated from bowl season last weekend. On the bright side for this trio, things can only go up for these schools from here.

Other Scores

No. 22 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0