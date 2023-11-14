David Braun Purdue week press conference notes

After picking up its first road in nearly 1100 days, Northwestern returns to Evanston for the final time at Ryan Field for the season, and possibly for good, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. As the ‘Cats prepare for the Boilermakers, read what interim head coach David Braun told the media on Monday afternoon.

This press conference has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Opening Statement: “Would like to just start off by congratulating Tracey Fuchs and women’s field hockey, off to the Final Four. Was fortunate enough to step down for the second half with my wife and boys yesterday. It was awesome to see the way that that team continued to battle and got a big win late. Exciting weekend for for all Northwestern athletics. Again, congratulations to Tracey and her team, really excited for what’s ahead for them.

In terms of this team, we’re gonna sound a little bit like a broken record, but it was great having the guys back in the facility had a chance to meet this morning and evaluate our performance at Wisconsin. Really proud of the way that we went into a hostile environment and attacked, the way that our offense performed, specifically in the first quarter in the first half, was critical to our team’s success, keeping our defense off the field against a tempo operation, tempo offense, playing complimentary football. Our ability to close in the second half as a team, specifically in the fourth quarter, starting to flip the field and create some field position was huge, but still things that we need to improve upon.

Again, this team is taking it very seriously about finding a way to improve just a little bit each and every day. I challenged them to do that today when they come back in the facility and we shift our focus fully to Purdue. We will have an opportunity to get back on the field this afternoon, this evening and start that preparation. Purdue is hot right now, coming off a big win against Minnesota. Offensively operate on a really high level; defensively, well coached, some really good personnel. We’re gonna have our hands full this Saturday. Excited for the challenge that’s ahead.”

On players tweeting #removethetag: “Love our team. This is a group that continues to just pull together. I take that as a sign of, I must be doing something right, from a standpoint that they feel like they got a head coach that they believe in. I’m really focused on making sure I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that we’re prepared to be at our best for Purdue.”

On being on the verge of bowl eligibility: “It’s something we address. Even prior to Wisconsin, you enter the fourth quarter of the season, we’ve talked about leaving no doubt. The opportunity for a bowl game is in our hands. Wisconsin was a performance that put us one step closer to achieving an opportunity to extend the season.

“I think that the ultimate carrot for this team right now is understanding that we only have two guaranteed opportunities left to be with this group. And man, this group wants to battle to ensure that we get an extra opportunity to extend this season. Our guys know what’s on the line. They also understand that the second we start letting our minds drift too far in that direction, we’re not focused on just being at our best for Purdue. But no, we’ve absolutely talked about that. I think this group is very motivated to extend this season to continue playing with this group.”

On the perception of NUFB: “ I don’t know what the perception is, but I know what I see every day out of this group. I’ve said this before: hard times reveal character, and the way that this group has responded to just a lot of things going on, a lot of people that have been affected in a lot of different ways. This group has found ways to stare adversity down, take 100% responsibility on being solutions-based, and just getting to work and caring about one another. We’ve talked about writing our story; this group had an opportunity to write its own story. They’ve certainly done a great job with that so far.”

On Northwestern Field Hockey: “Tracey’s incredible. She’s been an incredible supporter of our team, of myself. I’ll be honest with you: stopped down a few weeks ago, just at the tail end of a game. Yesterday was my first opportunity to really take in a significant amount of field hockey. I was just so impressed with their poise, against the team that they had lost to. Their one loss on the season was against Louisville, and for them to go down late in the game and rally, tie it up. and then take the lead late. I just saw a group that battled for one another. that was incredibly resilient. That certainly embodies a lot of things that we hope to embody within our football program.”

On Coco Azema’s injury: “Not anything other than the fact that he’s going to be day-to-day, in terms of his ability to practice. We’re hopeful that we’ll have Coco back for Saturday. I know he’s gonna do everything in his power to ensure that he’s out there, especially on senior day, but it’s going to be something that we’re taking day to day.

On if he expects Azema back this season: “Yes, absolutely.”

On Senior Day: “It’s what it’s all about. I think one of the biggest challenges that we’ll face as a team on Senior Day is just really using that emotion to channel that into focus and being at our best. The emotion is an indication of how much these guys care. The emotion is an indication of how much they’ve invested, but we need to do a great job of channeling that emotion to ensure that we’re coming out being our best. Ensure that we give ourselves the best chance to celebrate a victory with this group. One more opportunity at Ryan Field. Want to make sure that we send these guys out the right way.”

On his favorite moment at Ryan Field: “That evening against Minnesota. I mean, that’s a memory that will stick with you for the rest of your life if you were there. Just the way that our guys continued to battle and the way that it ended. It was really, really special. I think that has been something that this team has drawn from, as we’ve continued to go through the season. In terms of the belief and the willingness to stay the course is as we navigate each and every game.”

On the possibility of playing the last game at Ryan Field: “There’s so much history and tradition and Ryan Field. It’s only fitting that we ensure that we show up and play at our best and send it out the right way. If this is the last game that’s gonna be played in Ryan Field, the old Ryan Field. I know our guys are motivated to ensure that we do it right.”

On if he’s had conversations with Derrick Gragg about a contract extension since the Wisconsin game: “There hasn’t. What I will say, and I’m very confident in, is that the people that are involved in that process, it’s a critical process, they’re taking the proper steps that they need to take to ensure that the program is led in the right manner moving forward. I’m gonna continue to put my focus into ensuring that this team is ready to go play at its best against Purdue.

“Dr. Gragg has been incredibly supportive of this team throughout this process and has involved our players in this process, which is something that is a credit to him. This is something, that I know is an ongoing process for him, that they take very seriously. I’m gonna continue to control the things I can control.”

On his communication with Dr. Gragg during the season: “We’re in consistent communication. I mean, we’re talking weekly. He’s been supportive, supportive of me, and asked me often what we need from him to make sure that we continue to support our student-athletes.

“I think the one place that he and I have complete alignment is understanding that we owe everything that we got to make sure that this group of guys has an incredible experience this season.”

On playing better in the second half: “It’s something that I know our offensive staff is evaluating what do we need to do to start fast in the second half and close out games. Similar to Maryland a little bit: really fast start against Maryland, and then came out early on in the second half and sputtered. But, some of it, you got to credit your opponent. You got to give Wisconsin credit for making some adjustments and needed adjustments.

“What I will say is, even though it didn’t show up in points on the board, I was proud of the way our offense stayed the course in the fourth quarter. There are some critical first-down conversions that not only eat up clock, but also start to flip the field and really create and start to win the field position battle. But, that’s a conversation I know the offense dove into yesterday in ways that they can do a better job starting the second half.”

On the seniors’ leadership: “Words don’t do it justice. You’ve got to be here to truly understand it. These guys haven’t flinched, they haven’t flinched, and they’ve served in their leadership role. It has nothing to do with them as individuals, it has everything to do with the program and the best interest of the team.

“Leadership Council meetings with this group, it’s not just our captains, it’s the leadership that permeates throughout the entire program. Some of the leadership that we have: even with older guys, younger guys, on our scout team that aren’t even on leadership council, the way they lead through their actions is just so impressive. But it starts with our captains, and it trickles down through our leadership. In true Northwestern form, I think you can look at every single young man on this roster and say that guy’s a leader, just the way that they carry themselves. That again comes back to credit the way the captains have set that example.”

On playing more consistently: “The thing that [I] challenged our group on, we were honest this morning. We have yet to string two wins together back to back. What a great challenge moving forward. What has gotten us to this point is the way that our guys have attacked opportunities with a ton of urgency, a certain level of edge and demeanor of play. Really challenged our group this morning of being relentless in that strain in that effort. Did we do some good things on Saturday? We did. But there’s a lot of people that are telling us what now, ‘You guys are awfully good’. Now it’s time to go back, stay hungry, stay humble and get back to work. I certainly trust that our practice habits will embody that and will continue to push, as a coaching staff, to make sure that we’re putting our guys in the best situations to come out and start fast against Purdue.”

On Skip Holtz and D.J. Vokolek: “I think Skip has embodied humility. A guy that walks in this facility, with countless years of head coaching experience, and all he’s asked along the way is “Dave, how can I help?” He’s helped through his wisdom, his mentorship, his guidance. He’s played a critical role in the way that we’ve continued to push forward with our recruiting. Losing some of our support staff along the way in this transition, just due to the circumstances, he has really kind of led the charge with our recruiting department and pushing that forward. Game Day management and just giving me insight and wisdom on how to handle that.

“D.J. is a trusted colleague, a trusted friend, someone that came in to deal with me still calling the defense. There wasn’t necessarily a specific position for him to be coaching, but he’s helped at all three levels of our defense and has really taken a lot off of my plate, once we step outside the defensive staff room, “DJ, can you take a look at, second down tendencies through a coordinator's eyes.” He’s someone that, just on the side, he and I are talking frequently, on just keeping me ahead of the game and our game plan process.

“Both have been incredibly value assets to this football team. I think they’re valued by our student-athletes as well. They’re just two men that carry themselves with a ton of humility and are here for all the right reasons.”

On cleaning up missed tackles from earlier in the season: “It’s really easy as a coach to step in on a Tuesday practice and say here’s what we’re going to emphasize, and we need to get it. I think it is a reflection, again, of our guys making a conscious, intentional effort, and a coaching staff really pushing our guys to just get a little bit better each day, just a little bit better each day.

“So much of that tackling comes back to playing with good leverage and trusting your help. I think that a lot of things that start to show up on film, you go back and watch earlier in the season, there was needed an improvement in those areas. We’re gonna get back out there today, and we’re going to be in helmets, and there won’t be much contact, but we are going to emphasize the heck out of playing with great leverage, great knee bend and trust in our help. If we can continue to do that, we certainly expect to see good things popping up on film on Saturdays.”

On Purdue: “Honestly, I think they’ve done a great job offensively of just identifying, okay, this is how the defense that we’re approaching is structured within our structure offensively, how can we attack that? I think looking through the same lens, you know, where’s Purdue at personnel wise? How are they structured? Within our system? How can we attack that?

“It’s really easy to get a quick snapshot of an opponent through stats, but then you gotta go look at the film and really see where it fits in the game plan. Already, as we’re diving into game plan this week, you see and hear those conversations starting to ramp up on the offensive side of the ball.”

On comparing NU’s game with Purdue’s game against Minnesota: “ I think where the strongest carryover is, specifically for us on defense, is the fact that our structure defensively and Minnesota structure defensively: both four down structures, two high shells. You got to take a really strong look at that and understand the way that they’re attacking Minnesota is certainly going to going to pop up in some of the ways that they try and attack us.”

On the defensive line’s improvement: “A lot of reasons. A lot of hard work, a lot of humility. For you to rotate like that, It takes a bunch of guys that are there to serve the best interests of the team than their own personal stat line. A credit to Christian Smith and the job that he’s done with that group. Credit to leadership in the room. The Sean McLaughlin’s of the world, the Jalen Pate’s, the guys that had been here for a while. We brought in some transfers, we brought in some freshmen, but I’ve joked in this room before the two best recruits that that we got were already in the seats.

“Carmine Bastone and P.J. Spencer were walk-ones that are now on scholarship, and they’re battling their tails off. The level of play out of those guys right now is incredible. It’s awesome. it’s a credit to the group as a whole, starts with Coach Smith and the leadership in that room. I’ll take that group up against any o-line in the country, I really would. It may not be the measurables, but the way that they’re gonna fight, scratch, claw and do whatever it takes to help our team win is something that I’m really appreciative of.”

On Ray Niro III: “He’s such an asset on special teams, on offense provides you depth, and just someone else that the defense has to be concerned with. He’s a guy that you love to get the ball in his hands, and I’m so happy for him coming off that injury and back at it with his guys. No better way to close out these last guaranteed opportunities than have Ray Niro running down on kickoff and getting the ball in his hands on offense. Really happy for that young man.”

On his role in the new Ryan Field: “I’m just worried about getting our team ready. What I will say is, what an incredible opportunity for this football program, this athletic department, this university moving forward. The commitment from the Ryan family to make this happen is really, really special. We talked about student-athlete experience, and I’ve mentioned it before, but to have an opportunity to have a first-class stadium on campus in the Big Ten moving forward in a new and evolving Big Ten is something that’s really exciting for the student-athlete experience moving forward.”

On D-line rotation: “There’s definitely a plan that all those guys are going to play and there’s going to be rotation. They’re not on a snap count by any means. Christian does a great job of really laying that out and prioritizing that, especially with situational football. Against those tempo operations, it’s so critical to be able to keep those guys fresh. And again, it’s a credit to the depth that exists in that room right now that we have the luxury of doing that.”

On fixing the turnover margin from a year ago: “Credit to the offense and credit to our players on the offensive side of the ball taking it really seriously. Our staff’s done a great job with the ball security circuit. It’s been something that’s been emphasized. I know for a fact it was being emphasized prior to my arrival. Unfortunately, last season, that was a struggle, but that is a credit to our student-athletes of addressing it moving forward, not only within their practice habits, but their actions on Saturdays.

“Coach Hicks, our corners coach, does an incredible job with our ball disruption circuit that we work throughout fall camp. Rod Heard, I mean, that is something that you saw Rod and every single member of our defense work every single day of fall camp, that technique that he utilized, and every Thursday pre-practice, it’s utilized again. It’s so awesome when anytime you start to see drill carryover into games. Tangibly, it’s really exciting as a teacher and a coach. Big-time play by Rod.”

On burning a timeout due to Wisconsin substitutions: “With the tempo play that offenses have been playing with, especially in the last 10 years, the thing that they’ve put into place and protected defenses with it. When the offensive team subs, the defense is going to have an opportunity to sub as well. Where defenses are starting to take advantage of that rule is if an offense substitutes relatively late, they are going to take as much time as they possibly can to essentially run the clock and enforce the delay of a game. What the officials have told us is that if the offense subs inside of 20 seconds left on the play clock, they are at risk for having that issue, and a credit to Wisconsin, and their strategy and tactics. They definitely dressed that up, and I think that was a little bit more of a strategic back-and-forth than actual confusion out of their sideline. Credit to them, they used the rule to their advantage.”

On developing defensive line depth: “It was absolutely part of the plan. Were we as comfortable with the plan in week one or week two, fall camp? Absolutely not. But, it was an intentional effort by our staff, which wasn’t easy. We only had 103, when most, of the Big Ten had 120 in camp, but we made the conscious decision to double rep during fall camp. The reason we did that, split up into two fields and split our coaching staffs, we wanted to make sure that Michael Kilbane got as many snaps, not just in indy, but in actual football as possible.

“Through that, there was mistakes made, but through those mistakes, there’s growth. I think you’re starting to see some of those opportunities in fall camp and continued growth throughout the course of the season in developmental indy on Thursday. Really starting to pay off in the depth that’s shown up in that d-line room and in other areas of our team as well.”

On being favored against Purdue: “We’re going to stick to the same thing that we’ve stuck to. Not once have we talked about or used external views on this team as motivation — not once. Bulletin board material now, we’re good. Not once have I talked about being favorites or underdogs. We’ve just talked about continuing to battle our tails off for the people that are on this team and people that are in this building. We need to ensure that we stay true to that. If we stay true to that, we’ll give ourselves a chance on Saturday.”

On his message to ‘Cats fans: “Do everything you can to get to Ryan field. This group of young men is an awfully special group. If you haven’t had a chance to see him play live yet this season, I promise you you’re gonna be proud and proud of the way that they play. Let’s make sure we send off the old Ryan field to the right way.”