Three matchups to watch against Purdue

After Northwestern’s (5-5, 3-4 B1G) most impressive win in recent memory, the team comes back home for a matchup with Purdue (3-7, 2-5 B1G) with a chance to, yes, you are reading this right, secure bowl eligibility.

Everything went well for the ‘Cats on Saturday against Wisconsin in a 24-10 domination of the Badgers. Starting quarterback Ben Bryant came back from injury and showed everyone why he was QB1 to start the year. He threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns with no picks, but he looked even more impressive than those numbers give him credit for. Cam Porter was running angry. A.J. Henning had his best game as a Wildcat. The defense held Wisconsin without a touchdown until garbage time. It was a near-perfect contest for Northwestern. Now, the ‘Cats focus their attention on the Boilermakers as they look to go bowling. Here are three matchups to watch this Saturday:

Ben Bryant vs Purdue’s pass defense

Bryant was electric in the first half of the Wisconsin game for the Northwestern offense. He could do no wrong, throwing touchdown passes to A.J. Henning and Cam Johnson and running one in for another score. Bryant had the ‘Cats out to a 24-3 lead before anyone could even blink.

Then, in the second half, Bryant and the Northwestern offense were held scoreless. Thanks to the defense, it didn’t matter much, but the offense did noticeably cool down after the first half. It was to be expected, though, against a Wisconsin defense that is not too shabby. The Badgers rank seventh in the Big Ten in scoring defense, giving up 19.6 points per game, and eighth in passing defense, allowing 198.1 air yards per game.

The good news for Bryant heading into the matchup with Purdue is that it is literally impossible to find a worse defense in the conference. The Boilermakers are allowing a whopping 31.1 points per game, and a lot of the damage is coming through the air. They are also allowing 244.2 yards passing per contest.

Having Bryant back at the helm is a major boost for the ‘Cats as they try to clinch a bowl game. His ability to push the ball down the field through the air is undeniably better than Brendan Sullivan’s, and it (theoretically) gives Northwestern a huge advantage against Purdue. Bryant needs to be able to do damage against this secondary. It has been taken advantage of again and again this season, and Northwestern needs to be no different.

Devin Mockobee vs Northwestern’s line

Purdue is less helpless on offense. The Boilermakers are actually more productive in the passing game and the running game than Northwestern is this year (by yards alone). Their rushing attack is anchored by Mockobee, a talented sophomore from Indiana who has amassed 711 yards and five touchdowns on 142 carries this season. That puts him at sixth in the conference for rushing, closely trailing names like Braelon Allen and Blake Corum.

Northwestern has not had a good run defense this season, ranking 12th in the Big Ten, but it did hold Wisconsin to just 86 total rush yards as a team. The week prior, a rush-heavy Iowa team put up only 104 yards. Those are both far off the ‘Cats’ season average of 150.4 yards per game allowed.

If the recent improvement up front continues, and the tackling woes stay away, Northwestern may not be completely out of luck against Mockobee. But the guy is a problem, and David Braun and his staff should be getting their players ready to deal with him. Otherwise, the Boilermakers might be able to ground and pound their way to an upset (yes I’m describing a ‘Cats loss as an upset, sue me) victory.

David Braun vs pressure

Enthusiasm about Northwestern’s interim head coach is at an all-time high on campus. Many are calling for the university to “remove the tag,” referring to the “interim” part of his job title. So far, there is virtually nothing to complain about when it comes to the first-year head coach. He has led the ‘Cats to a season none thought was possible after the program was mired in controversy this summer and projected to win very few games at the most.

However, Braun is in a new position this week as Northwestern tries to secure the chance to play some postseason football. As I said earlier, Northwestern should win this game. Who cares about the spread, fans are expecting a win. And that is a situation the Wildcats have not often experienced this season, especially not since Big Ten play began.

If Northwestern handles the pressure of this opportunity well, then that’s just one more reason for the university to keep Braun around long-term. If it doesn’t, then it will be up to a rivalry weekend battle against Illinois to keep the ‘Cats’ bowl dreams alive. Locking it up this week would be incredibly ideal.