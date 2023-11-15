BREAKING: David Braun expected to be hired as Northwestern football’s next full-time head coach

A story that’s felt like one out of Hollywood is continuing with another script-like development.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Northwestern football will hire David Braun to become its next full-time head coach, dropping the interim tag.

Sources: Northwestern is expected to hire interim coach David Braun as the school’s permanent head coach. Braun has Northwestern at 5-5 after a 1-11 season last year. pic.twitter.com/In9j3exXe1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2023

The move comes after Northwestern shocked Wisconsin with an overpowering 24-10 road victory on Saturday, giving the Wildcats their fifth win of the season and first in Madison since 2015; it was also the team’s first road win in nearly 1,100 days. After the game, cheers and loud bumps of music weren’t the only things heard: NU players also rained down tweets of “#removethetag.” Northwestern’s leadership has seemingly listened.

In his first ever job as a head coach at any level of football, Braun has already won more games this year than the Wildcats did in 2021 and 2022 combined. He’s the first Northwestern coach to win five or more games as a newcomer since 1903, and could very well be the Big Ten Coach of the Year frontrunner.

At 5-5, NU has two more games left in its regular season, including possibly the last ever contest at the current Ryan Field this Saturday against Purdue. As it turns out, it might be the final matchup on Central Street with this building — but also the first with Braun as the school’s next head coach.