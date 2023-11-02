Men’s Golf: Wildcats finish runner-up at the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve

Coming off a disappointing 13th-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, the ‘Cats looked to rebound at the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve. The 15-team tournament had a solid field with four of the top 25 squads in the country participating.

Northwestern had a tough opening 18 holes, ending the round in solo 12th place at 6-over par collectively. With a total of six birdies and three in a row to close his round, junior Cameron Adam led the team with a 1-under par 71. Sophomore Ethan Tseng also had a solid round shooting even-par 72 and closing his day out with two birdies in a row.

Heading into round two, Northwestern was 14 shots behind first-place Oregon. The ‘Cats had a terrific second 18 holes and shot 9-under 279 as a team. They were led by Tseng, who shot a 4-under par 68. Sophomore Daniel Svärd also had a great round, shooting 3-under par. His round was highlighted by two eagles: at the par-5 eighth and par-5 15th holes. Even with a great second round, the ‘Cats only moved up to 10th place and 11 shots behind UCLA.

The team saved its best round for last. Northwestern shot a single round tournament-best 13-under par 275 in the final round. Svärd led the way with a bogey-free 6-under par 66. Adam also had a fantastic finish shooting 4-under par and making eight birdies in his final 18 holes. Graduate student James Imai had his best round of the tournament and contributed a 3-under par 69. By shooting 13-under par, the ‘Cats vaulted up the leaderboard and finished in a tie for second with UCLA, five shots back of first-place California.

In individual play, Daniel Svärd and Cameron Adam led the Wildcats and each finished at 7-under par. Like Northwestern as a team, Svärd didn’t have the best start to his tournament with a 2-over par 74, but he finished strong. In round two, Svärd made two eagles and three birdies and shot 3-under par 69 for the day. His final round was tied for the best round of the tournament as he shot 6-under par 66. He made three birdies in a row from holes 8-10, and his three round total of 7-under par was good enough for a tie for sixth place.

Adam had a consistent and quality three rounds to finish at 7-under par. In round one, he shot 1-under par 71 after a great stretch on the first three holes. In the second round, Adam made 4 birdies and shot a 2-under par 70. Adam’s final round was his best. He started his round at the 4th hole and made birdies on holes four, six, seven and eight to be 4-under par through his first five holes. He played even-par golf for the next 13 holes and shot 4-under par for the day. His great day led to a tie for sixth-place finish with Svärd at 7-under par.

Ethan Tseng also had a superb three rounds shooting 4-under par throughout the tournament. In round one, Tseng made four birdies and shot an even-par 72. The second round was Tseng’s best of the tournament. He made five birdies and an eagle to shoot 4-under par 68. In the final round, Tseng finished his last hole of the tournament with one of his three birdies of the day and shot even-par. Tseng had a great three rounds, finishing at 4-under par and in a tie for 15th.

James Imai had a great final day to finish at 3-over and in a tie for 46th in the tournament. In his first round, Imai shot 6-over. However, Imai was able to respond in round two by making four birdies and shooting even-par 72. In his final 18 holes, Imai had his best round of the tournament. He shot a 3-under par 69 that was highlighted by a birdie-eagle stretch on holes seven and eight.

First-years Archie Finnie and Niall Shiels-Donegan also competed in the tournament with Finnie finishing in a tie for 73rd and Shiels-Donegan placing 75th. Finnie’s best round was his second 18 holes where he shot 3-over 75 with two birdies. Shiels-Donegan started off the tournament with his best round and, after making three birdies during the day, he shot a 2-over 74.

The ‘Cats will be off for three months before playing in a dual match against South Florida on Jan. 27. With a good close to its fall season, Northwestern will have a lot to build on when their season starts back up in the winter.